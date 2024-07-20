Protect Yourself From Summer Heat

By Karen Stokes

Summer is here, and the humidity and temperatures are soaring, sometimes dangerously high. While you shouldn’t let the hot weather keep you inside, there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones when the temperatures rise.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,200 people die in the U.S. each year as a direct cause of extreme heat.

That number is rising as is the number of people dying from heat-related cardiovascular disease. A study recently published in the American Heart Association’s flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation predicts that cardiovascular disease deaths related to extreme heat may more than double over the next two decades.

Heat and dehydration cause the heart to work harder putting it under significant stress. Preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Scientific Sessions found that short-term exposure to higher heat may increase inflammation and interfere with normal immune system functions in the body, which may, in turn, increase susceptibility to infections and accelerate the progression of cardiovascular disease.

The combination of soaring heat and smothering fine particulate pollution may double the risk of heart attack death according to another study published in Circulation.

“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are mostly preventable if proper safety measures are taken,” said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, current volunteer president of the American Heart Association, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford School of Medicine.

“Precautions are especially important for infants and older adults and people with high blood pressure, obesity, or a history of heart disease or stroke. While some people are more vulnerable to problems from heat, extreme temperatures can cause health issues for anyone.”

Wu suggests that everyone follows these hot weather precautions:

• Watch the clock: It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest.

• Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

• Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during, and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

• Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms when you may be experiencing too much heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

• Headaches

• Cool, pale, and moist skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Dizziness and light-headedness

• Weakness or muscle cramps

• Nausea and vomiting

• Passing out

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising, and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and rehydrating. You may need to seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, if you experience these symptoms call 9-1-1 and get medical attention right away.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

• High body temperature (103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher)

• Hot, red, dry or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache, dizziness and confusion

• Nausea

• Passing out

You can still stay active during the summer heat. Try walking, swimming, biking, or jumping rope. Organize games or enjoy gardening and dog walks. Schedule activities for early morning or evening, and on very hot days, opt for indoor locations like bowling, malls, or gyms.

Learn more about how heat can affect your heart health at heart.org.