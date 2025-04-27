Milwaukee News Company Secures Partnership with Amazon

By Karen Stokes

Carvd N Stone, an award-winning, Black and woman-owned positive news company, just secured a partnership with Amazon.

After conversations that started at a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention, the two companies have officially teamed up to launch an exclusive Amazon Story Series that will roll out over the next few months across Carvd N Stone’s platforms.

”I went to a NABJ Convention in Chicago, my first time going without looking for a job so I had a different outlook on it,” said Nyesha Stone, Founder and Public Relations Director of Carvd N Stone. “When I came across the Amazon booth, I just started the conversation, and over months, it turned into a storytelling series where we will be highlighting different people associated with Amazon.”

Carvd N Stone has been independently building for 8 years, changing the narrative through positive storytelling.

“Honestly, I think it’s confirmation that I should keep going and I think that I always have plans of doing this type of coverage,” Stone said.

Most small businesses commonly struggle with various challenges, particularly when it comes to securing funding.

“One challenge is especially in Wisconsin, you have to prove yourself outside of the state in order for the inner state to start paying attention. We need people to financially invest for sustainability,”

Stone said. Stone gave a shout-out to United Way and Visit Wisconsin acknowledging them for their support and investment in the news organization.

“We want to continue writing articles, continue doing original positive news. I think this partnership is a step in the right direction,” she said. “We will always be based in Milwaukee. I believe everyone deserves positive news.”