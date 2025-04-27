Wisconsin Senate Passes Bill to Extend Medicaid Coverage for New Mothers

By Karen Stokes

A major step forward was made this week in supporting the health of new mothers and their infants with the approval of SB 23. The Wisconsin Senate voted on Tuesday to pass this bipartisan legislation, which extends Medicaid coverage for postpartum care. The measure received almost unanimous support, passing 32-1 with Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield) cast the only ‘no’ vote.

The law would extend Medicare postpartum healthcare coverage from 60 days to a full 12 months, providing crucial support during the critical first year after childbirth.

“Wisconsin babies and new moms deserve the best start to life,” said Nicole Hudzinski, government relations director for the American Heart Association. “We are incredibly grateful to the Senate, particularly Senators James and Felzkowski, the bill’s authors, for taking this vital step to ensure access to care during pregnancy and throughout the first year after birth, which is crucial for promoting a healthy and successful beginning.”

More than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths nationwide are preventable, and almost two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths occur after delivery.

Wisconsin is one of only two states in the country that haven’t opted to expand Medicaid coverage for postpartum moms despite bipartisan support.

“Timely postpartum visits provide an opportunity to address chronic and pregnancy-related health conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension and mental health concerns, including postpartum depression and substance use disorders,” said Qaitlyn Ross, co-chair of the American Heart Association’s Wisconsin Advocacy Committee. “Pregnant women in Wisconsin need comprehensive health services before, during, and following their pregnancy to ensure they are healthy and prepared to take on the responsibility of raising a baby.”

Last week, volunteers with the American Heart Association gathered in Madison to talk with legislators about this important policy. One volunteer joining that day was Annmae Minichello, a mother of two who experienced heart failure after delivering her first-born, Skylar.

“Cardiac risk can occur up to six months after pregnancy and recovering from the physical and emotional trauma requires so much more time,” Minichello said. “Having continuous access to healthcare for twelve months following the birth of a child can save the lives of the women we hold near and dear to our hearts.”

The bill advances to the Assembly for the next phase of the legislative process. The American Heart Association is advocating for its passage.