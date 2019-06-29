Lap of Love Provides At-Home Hospice Care for Pets Here in the City

By Nyesha Stone

Over the years, pets have become considered members of the family, instead of an animal a family owns.

The loss of a pet can create the same emotions as losing an actual family member, which is why Lap of Love was created.

Lap of Love is a growing network of veterinarians who provide family-centered in-home hospice and euthanasia care for pets. With over 120 veterinarians in over 40 locations in the US, Lap of Love is also in the city of Milwaukee.

According to a press release, Lap of Love is dedicated to maintaining comfort and quality of life for terminally ill or older pets until natural death occurs or the family chooses peaceful in-home euthanasia.

Lap of Love also focuses on educating the owner about their pet’s medical condition.

“Lap of Love is here,” said Allison Bergin DVM, a Milwaukee veterinarian and Lap of Love provider. “We are here, and we are here to stay.”

Bergin added that they can’t make the pain of losing a loved pet easier, but they can make it smoother and more comfortable.

After graduating from school in 2016, Bergin spent her time taking care of a mix animals from cats to lions, but recently, she’s focused more on at-home pets.

Now, she gets to build a personal relationship with the pets’ owners. Bergin said working in the comfort of people’s homes, helps her provide better care to their pet because she gets to experience first-hand that pet’s day-to-day life.

So many may think this type of work is depressing or daunting, but Bergin believes the total opposite.

She sees herself as a helper and someone who brings an easier time for families going through a rough patch.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to help,” said Bergin. “I know I end a lot of suffering.”

Lap of Love also has a free online tool, Pet Hospice Journal (www.pethospicejournal.com), that pet owners can use to determine when it is time for help.

For more information on Lap of Love, visit https://www.lapoflove.com/Locations-Wisconsin-Milwaukee.