The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Lap of Love Provides At-Home Hospice Care for Pets Here in the City

By Nyesha Stone

Dr. Allison Bergin and her two pups, Ollie and Ginny. (Picture provided by Dr. Allison Bergin)

Over the years, pets have become considered members of the family, instead of an animal a family owns.

The loss of a pet can create the same emotions as losing an actual family member, which is why Lap of Love was created.

Lap of Love is a growing network of veterinarians who provide family-centered in-home hospice and euthanasia care for pets. With over 120 veterinarians in over 40 locations in the US, Lap of Love is also in the city of Milwaukee.

According to a press release, Lap of Love is dedicated to maintaining comfort and quality of life for terminally ill or older pets until natural death occurs or the family chooses peaceful in-home euthanasia.
Lap of Love also focuses on educating the owner about their pet’s medical condition.

“Lap of Love is here,” said Allison Bergin DVM, a Milwaukee veterinarian and Lap of Love provider. “We are here, and we are here to stay.”

Bergin added that they can’t make the pain of losing a loved pet easier, but they can make it smoother and more comfortable.

After graduating from school in 2016, Bergin spent her time taking care of a mix animals from cats to lions, but recently, she’s focused more on at-home pets.

Now, she gets to build a personal relationship with the pets’ owners. Bergin said working in the comfort of people’s homes, helps her provide better care to their pet because she gets to experience first-hand that pet’s day-to-day life.

So many may think this type of work is depressing or daunting, but Bergin believes the total opposite.

She sees herself as a helper and someone who brings an easier time for families going through a rough patch.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to help,” said Bergin. “I know I end a lot of suffering.”

Lap of Love also has a free online tool, Pet Hospice Journal (www.pethospicejournal.com), that pet owners can use to determine when it is time for help.

For more information on Lap of Love, visit https://www.lapoflove.com/Locations-Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470