Youth Came to Fight for their Future During International Climate Strike Week

By Nyesha Stone

On Sept. 20, over 4 million people around the world went on strike. The goal was to demand leaders, who were heading to the United Nations Climate Action Summit, to have stronger commitments to fighting climate change.

Youth activist Greta Thunberg started this strike alone over a year ago. In August 2018, she began striking outside her school. Thunberg’s courage to stand alone, lead to over 150 countries striking in the streets.

The youth came out in numbers because they know it’s their futures who depend on it. The day after the big strike, 350 Milwaukee hosted a climate rally. Just like the strike, the youth were highly involved and spoke up for their futures.

The rally began at noon on the south side of the Milwaukee County Courthouse on 10th and Wells. After an hour of speeches, the march began. The march went from Wells St., past the State Office Building and on to City Hall at Water and Wells. The rally ended with an open mic in Red Arrow Park.

Youth Climate Action Team of Wisconsin organizer Lauryn Cross was an emcee and speaker at the rally.

She was happy to see familiar faces from individuals who participated in the strike the day before.

“I do realize it’s not always easy to organize,” said Cross but she demands that we all work together. “In the midst of climate change…our future is in jeopardy.”

Youth around the world are becoming the leaders that they need. Autumn Peltier is a member of the Wiikwemikoong First Nation and is internationally recognized as an advocate for clean water. She is a water protector and is known as a “water warrior”.

Originally from Canada, Peltier is now traveling the world speaking up for the need of saving and preserving our clean water.

The youth are stepping up, but will the leadership follow suit?

For more information on 350 Milwaukee, visit https://350.org/