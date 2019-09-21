Milwaukee’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the 14th Biggest in the Country

By Nyesha Stone

It was an overcast day but spirits were high as hundreds of people met on the Henry Mair Summerfest Grounds wearing purple in honor of bringing awareness to Alzheimer’s, but to also walk for a cure. Every year the Alzheimer’s Association hosts its Walk to End Alzheimer’s to raise money for research, which will hopefully find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

As the 14th largest Alzheimer’s walk in the country, Milwaukee residents came out in numbers to show their support. And over 200 people volunteered.

“It’s wonderful to look out and see a sea of purple,” said Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Wisconsin Dave Grams.

“This is how we fight back against the Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of deaths in the United States, yet there is no way to prevent, slow down or stop the disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5.8 million Americans are currently living with the disease.

Grams said the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to raise funds and awareness and provide care and support to those affected by the disease.

Bonnie Blair, an Olympic winner, spoke at this year’s Alzheimer’s walk. She lost her mother from dementia in 2004, a week before Blair was about to go on an Alzheimer’s walk.

She came to the walk with a smile and full of hope.

“We all want to see this disease end,” said Blair. “I know we’re getting closer.”

It is estimated that Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the country $290 billion by 2050. Walks such as these are fighting for a world without Alzheimer’s.

For more information and resources on Alzheimer’s, visit https://www.alz.org/.