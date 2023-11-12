Alzheimer’s Association Announces Milestone of $100 Million Invested In Research In 2023

Largest single year investment in research since the organization’s founding – In Wisconsin nearly $450,000 has been awarded to advance research efforts

MILWAUKEE, WI — On November 8th the Alzheimer’s Association announced a landmark $100 million investment into research initiatives in 2023. This unparalleled commitment stands as the largest single-year investment since the organization’s founding in 1980.

In 2023, the Alzheimer’s Association funded 271 scientific investigations from researchers at all career levels examining topics across the spectrum of dementia science. The Association’s global, cumulative impact on research now includes more than $360 million invested in over 1,000 active research projects in 53 countries, spanning six continents.

Here in Wisconsin, nearly $450,000 has been awarded to advance research efforts. This includes research being conducted in Madison investigating how fasting may promote healthy aging and protect against the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and a new tool that could help emergency departments better meet the needs of people living with dementia.

“The FDA’s recent approval of the first-ever treatment proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s is a monumental step forward in our fight against the disease,” said Dave Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “Research funding is so critical in allowing us to get closer to these kinds of discoveries, not only in treatment, but also in diagnosis and prevention.”

In addition to research grant funding, the Association’s investment in research supports a wide range of global leadership initiatives:

• Global scientific/medical conferences, including the field’s largest and most prestigious event: the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® (AAIC). Nearly 11,000 scientists attended AAIC 2023 from 110 countries.

• Three influential peer-reviewed journals, including the flagship Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

• TrialMatch® — a free clinical studies matching service.

• The Alzheimer’s Association International Society to Advance Alzheimer’s Research and Treatment (ISTAART) — an inclusive global network of more than 10,000 members representing over 120 countries.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. It kills more Americans than diabetes, and more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. By 2050, the number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase to nearly 13 million, barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow or stop the disease. In Wisconsin, there will be 130,000 living with the disease by 2025 and there are over 191,000 individuals serving as their unpaid caregivers. More than 53% of those caregivers report having their own chronic health conditions.

About the Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.