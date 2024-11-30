Irenda Jones Named 2025 Milwaukee Go Red for Women Chair

By Karen Stokes

Irenda Jones, assistant vice president and operations manager of Riverstone Wealth Management, will serve as the 2024-2025 volunteer chair of Go Red for Women in Milwaukee.

In addition to being a wife and mother, she has a passion for the health and well-being of women in the Milwaukee area.

Launched over two decades ago to raise awareness about women’s heart health, Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s (AHA) global movement aimed at driving change to improve women’s health. As the AHA embarks on its second century of lifesaving work, Jones, in her role as chair, will be pivotal in advancing women’s health initiatives.

“I was inspired to chair Go Red for Women this year because heart disease continues to impact so many women in our community, including those we love,” Jones said. “As women, we often put others first. Through Go Red for Women, the American Heart Association encourages us to prioritize our own heart health. I’m honored to lead this effort to raise awareness, provide education, and inspire action to help women of all ages take control of their heart health and support each other in this vital mission.”

“The Milwaukee market is excited to have Jones on board,” said Vice President of Development Bethany Klein. “Jones has spent 20 years in the finance industry and has served in numerous leadership roles on boards for Northcott Neighborhood House and Better Stewards.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Irenda and her unwavering passion and dedication to the Go Red for Women movement,” Klein said. “She leads by example through her commitment to raising awareness and advocating for women’s heart health, and because of this she has made a significant impact on our community.”

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined, and continues to be women’s greatest health threat.

According to the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, as women grow and change so does their risk for CVD. Unique life stages like pregnancy and menopause can affect that risk. The good news is that the majority of cardiovascular disease incidents can be prevented through lifestyle changes and education.

Through Go Red for Women, AHA empowers women to take control of their health and inspire others to do the same. After all, when it comes to their well-being, women’s greatest resource is each other.

The Go Red for Women movement has a profound impact both across the United States and in more than 50 countries globally. This year’s local accomplishments will be celebrated on May 2 at The Pfister Hotel during the Go Red for Women Luncheon and Expo.