Greater Milwaukee Foundation Exceeds $700 Million Fundraising Goal

By Karen Stokes

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation was created to cultivate the resources and partnerships essential for building a Milwaukee for all, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Greater Together Campaign surpassed its ambitious $700 million fundraising goal.

Fiesha Lynn Bell, the Director of Development and Major Gifts discusses the Greater Together Campaign.

“So the campaign ran from 2017 to the end of 2023. In total the campaign raised $726.8 million, so we exceeded the goal of $700 million. I think that the Greater Together Campaign really brought donors from everywhere. New donors, existing donors who were all connected with one mission of building a better quality of life for everyone in Milwaukee.”

The Foundation’s first campaign was historic, marking also the first comprehensive and priority-focused campaign for a community foundation nationally. In all, the campaign raised $726.8 million, with over 4,800 donors contributing at some level.

“Donors give to their own interest areas and passions like education, housing and creating jobs but also giving and investing in our strategic priority areas that are connected to the community outcomes of health equity, economic opportunity, housing security and educational opportunity,” Bell said.

A joint vision for a Milwaukee that is equitable, healthy and thriving for all is the historic, community-focused ThriveOn Collaboration which was founded by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation (GMF), the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) and Royal Capital.

ThriveOn is the first collaboration of its kind in the nation– a partnership with a private medical college, a community foundation, and a leading innovator in urban development– all sharing a vision and mission.

The mission of the ThriveOn Collaboration is physically embodied in the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Gimbels-Schuster’s building on King Drive, at the nexus of three vital neighborhoods: Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill.

“The Foundation is moving their corporate offices to the fourth floor, the Medical College of Wisconsin will be bringing five of their community facing programs to the second and third floors and our community hub on the first floor is where neighborhood residents told us through hundreds of visioning sessions what they wanted to see in us being good neighbors,” Bell said. “We have partnerships with Versiti, Malaika Early Learning Center, and JobsWork MKE, so the Thrive on Collaboration really weaves together everything that the Foundation is doing at the community hub is really what the community wanted to see.”

The Foundation and the Greater Together Campaign aim to engage people through time, talent, treasure, and tithes, encouraging everyone to feel a part of the community’s foundation. Whether contributing financially, starting a fund, connecting with interests, or getting involved in the non-profit community, there are numerous ways to engage and leave a charitable legacy.

With the success of the campaign, Bell gives insight on what’s coming up next for the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

“Next we are going to be moving to our new home, Thrive on King. We are looking forward to having a grand opening with the community and celebrating five plus years of work alongside our community and partners. We’re excited to be closing our campaign with the amazing results,” she said.

To get involved or to donate, go to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation website: thegreatermilwaukeefoundation.org.