Versiti on King Hosts First KidneyCARE for Community Day

Versiti Organ and Tissue, in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation and the Cream City Chapter of the Links, Inc., hosted the first ever KidneyCARE for Community Day on Thursday, June 12 starting at 3 p.m. at ThriveOn King. KidneyCARE for Community Day is meant to address chronic kidney disease on a local level by providing education on kidney disease, kidney screenings, blood typing, community-led Q&A, and free resources for a healthier lifestyle.

More than 1,200 people are currently on the waiting list for a new kidney in Wisconsin. The total number of Wisconsinites living with kidney failure has increased by 19% since 2011. In 2024, about 1 in 3 individuals on the kidney transplant waiting list received a transplant. Black Wisconsinites have a higher prevalence of chronic kidney disease compared to their white counterparts, according to America’s Health Rankings.

Attendees maximized their time at the event by taking a quick and easy kidney screening to check their kidney health. The event speakers included Asmber Kausalik, who at the age of 15 donated her kidney to her mother after she had been diagnosed with kidney failure and lupus. Thanks to her selfless sacrifice, Amber’s mother was able to spend another 15 years with her family. Also speaking will be Saryea Murchison, a kidney recipient who has undergone two transplants after experiencing kidney failure in 2010 and again in 2024. Speakers included Dr. Beje Thomas, Nephrologist, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin; Amber Kausalik, Living kidney donor; Saryea Murchison, Two-time kidney recipient; Eva Walder, Organ donation specialist educator, RN at Versiti and Laura Fons, Registered dietician nutritionist.

Some of the topics covered will included kidney care best practices, donation and transplantation facts vs. myths, how to join the Wisconsin Donor Registry, intentional healthy living, how can you eat healthier on a certain budget? What can you get from McDonalds, Culvers, Wendy’s, etc.? Is there such a thing as “healthy soul food?” KidneyCARE for community day is a free event and open to members of the public who are interested in learning more about kidney health. Anyone interested in attending can register at Eventbrite.com. To learn more about Versiti Organ and Tissue, you can follow their new social channels on Instagram and Facebook.