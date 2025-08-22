Former College Basketball Star Is an Icon in His Community

By Charles Collier

John Milton loves to be of service to others, loves the neighborhood he is from, and loves to work with youngsters in our community. The list goes on…..

Milton is the Multicultural Service Coordinator at La Follette High School in Madison, Wisconsin. He has held this position for the last 12 years. Milton states that “in this role, his goal is to develop diverse parental groups to support students in school, and later in life, so that they ultimately become productive members of society.”

When I recently caught up with Milton, we were at a different high school – Middleton High School, just outside of Madison. It was just past 2 pm on Friday, August 9, 2025. He was dressed in grey sweatpants, a hoodie, and a black “North Dakota State University” baseball cap. It is one of the “many hats” that John Milton wears.

We were at Middleton High School because Milton is the camp director for the “Howard Moore Skills, Drills, and Mental Health Conditioning Camp.” It’s a three-day camp held every year at Middleton High. “It is an honor to serve in this capacity,” Milton states, “Howard Moore is a valued friend of mine.”

For those of you who don’t know Howard Moore’s story, he is a former University of Wisconsin basketball player and long-time assistant coach with the Badgers. Back in 2019, Moore was driving with his son Jerell (then just 12 years old) when their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle driving the wrong way. Howard Moore and his son survived, but the other driver (who was under the influence at the time) died at the scene.

In 2024, the Big Ten established the “Howard Moore Award.” According to the Big Ten, this postseason award goes to a men’s assistant basketball coach who:

Demonstrates commitment to the development of student-athletes on and off the court;

Has made a measurable contribution to the betterment of their community; and

Has shown a commitment to diversity and inclusion

Per a Big Ten press release in 2024, “the recipient shall have made a demonstrable positive impact on the lives of those with whom they interact.”

John Milton is one of the many friends, family members, and current coaches who support the Howard Moore Foundation. According to its website, “The foundation was established to mentor, educate, and develop the life skills of young people in the Madison and Chicago communities, fostering a culture of non-violence, growth and achievement.” This mission statement aligns with Milton’s ongoing dedication to Moore’s foundation as well as Milton’s longstanding commitment to supporting youth within the community. “We are only on this earth for a short period of time,” said Milton. “My goal each day is to be the best version of myself, serve mankind, which includes service to our youth and continue to lead by example.”

Milton has many people singing his praises. Former NBA player Jason Terry is one of many Milton supporters. Terry is one of the camp counselors and loves volunteering his time to a worthy cause. He had this to say about Milton, “John Milton is a giver and continues to be a beacon in the community and is truly concerned about giving back and being of service to others.”

“Milton is an important supporter of the Jason Terry Foundation,” said Terry. According to Terry, “the Foundation is dedicated to empowering youth through education, community involvement with a strong emphasis on sports.”

Former Rufus King and University of Wisconsin Track Star Robert Hackett and a classmate with Milton at Rufus King High School had good things to say about him. “John Milton is a genuine person with a big heart and enjoys positively impacting our youth”, said Hackett. Robert Hackett and John Milton support Milotso. It is a non-profit organization with the mission of helping student-athletes engage with their communities through sports and volunteering,” stated Hackett.

With all the work Milton does in the community, it’s surprising he has time to sleep. I echo the sentiments of others; I grew up in the Rufus King Neighborhood with Milton and attended Philip Elementary School and Rufus King High School with him. John Milton has always been compassionate, honest and a great guy. When it’s all said and done, God will continue to lead Milton down the path of righteousness, and John Milton will continue to do the work he is passionate about and called to do.