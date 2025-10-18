Brewers Face Challenge In the Playoffs

By Chuck Collier

The Brewers had the best record in franchise history and finished with the top record in baseball. Their remarkable season was driven by outstanding pitching, a dominant bullpen, clutch hitting, and the exceptional leadership of Pat Murphy. Rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski, considered a top candidate for Rookie of the Year, finished the regular season with a 5-3 record, a 4.36 ERA, and 87 strikeouts. In the postseason, Misiorowski has pitched sensational.

Brandon Woodruff’s triumphant return was a major boost for the Brewers. After spending the 2024 season sidelined by shoulder surgery, he finally made his debut on July 6, 2025, facing off against the Miami Marlins. His return was briefly postponed due to a bout of ankle tendinitis and a bruised elbow, but once back on the mound, he quickly made an impact. Over 12 appearances, Woodruff posted a 7-2 record with a 3.20 ERA, racking up 83 strikeouts in 64.2 innings pitched. The Brewers beat their rivals, the Chicago Cubs in game 5 in the National League Division Series. Jacob Misiorowski got the win, allowing just one run. Slugger Andrew Vaugh delivered the go-ahead home run. Since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in June. Vaugh has emerged as one of the Brewers’ most productive players and a fan favorite.

The Brewers find themselves trailing 0-3 to the powerhouse Dodgers in the 2025 National Championship Series. The Boston Red Sox are the only MLB team to overcome such a deficit. For Milwaukee, their chances of turning around this series are slim to none.

In my view, the Brewers will fall to the Dodgers and lose the series in five games. However, if the Brewers are to break the trend of choking in the playoffs and quiet their critics. They’ll need to take a page from former NFL owner Al Davis and simply do one thing: Just win, baby!