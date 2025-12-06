The Bucks should Fire Glenn Rivers and Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Charles Collier

The time has come for the Bucks to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent are having conversations with the franchise about the two-time MVP’s future. It’s ironic that the Bucks hired Glenn Rivers, made roster moves with Giannis’ approval, and signed his two brothers as well; none of these moves have worked. Now that the ceiling is falling, he wants out. On December 3, 2025, while playing against the Detroit Pistons, Antetokounmpo suffered a strained calf and will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks. Giannis may have played his last game in a Bucks uniform.

Drafted in 2013 with the 15th overall pick, Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, evolving from a promising prospect to an NBA champion. He should have the opportunity to leave Milwaukee on his own terms. I opine he may be worried about his image and doesn’t want to upset the Bucks fan base. I think he should go to Bucks GM Jon Horst and request a trade. He owes the Milwaukee fan base nothing.

The real question is, where should the Bucks trade him? According to multiple sources, Antetokounmpo prefers a trade to the Knicks. According to CBS Sports, the proposed trade to the Knicks would include a third team, the Golden State Warriors and would look like this.

Knicks get: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma, Cole Anthony.

Warriors get: Mikal Bridges, Gary Trent Jr.

Bucks get: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jonathan, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Deuce McBride and at least three first picks. However, the Bucks should prioritize rebuilding with younger talent rather than accepting this deal. Alternatives such as a potential deal from the San Antonio Spurs should be considered. Reports indicate that San Antonio has proposed the following trade.

Spurs receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bucks receive: DeAaron Fox, Stephon Castle, or Dyan Harper and four first-round picks. This is a great deal that the Bucks should accept. The primary consideration is that Fox will not be eligible for trade until February 4, 2026, which may not align with Giannis’s preferred timeline. The Bucks should remain patient and make this deal.