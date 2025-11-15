The Bucks have a 7-5 Record at the Beginning of the 2025-2026 Season

By Charles Collier

The Bucks have had an underwhelming beginning to the 2025-26 NBA season, highlighted by a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on November 12, 2025. It was the Hornets’ first win in 10 days. Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined due to a knee injury. Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force, averaging 33.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 62.9% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Starting point guard Ryan Rollins has exceeded expectations for the Bucks, and he’ll need to maintain his strong performance alongside Antetokounmpo and newcomer Myles Turner if Milwaukee hopes for a successful playoff run.

I believe the Detroit Pistons will emerge as the top contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham is anticipated to be one of the leading contenders for MVP and guide the Pistons to the NBA Finals. Josh Giddy and the Chicago Bulls will present a challenge for Detroit, but the Bulls will lack the offensive power needed to overcome them.

In the West, it’s a two-horse race between the defending champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is set to claim his first NBA MVP award, a milestone that marks the beginning of many more to come, and he continues to draw comparisons to the game’s greatest legend, Michael Jordon. In my view, SGA and the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Wolves and secure a spot in the NBA finals.

In other news around the NBA, longtime head coach Lenny Wilkens died at 88. The nine-time All-Star and coach of the 1979 Seattle Supersonics will be truly missed. Rest in power, king.