David Crowley Sworn in for Second Term as Milwaukee County Executive

County Executive David Crowley (Photo/Karen Stokes)

By Karen Stokes

David Crowley was inaugurated for his second term as Milwaukee County Executive on Thursday, marking an historic moment as he became the first African American to serve in the role for a second term.

Guests, elected officials, County employees and members of the public celebrated the inauguration.

Personal Speaker Nikiya Dodd Former Wisconsin State Senator (Photo/Karen Stokes)

The inauguration ceremony took place at Venue 3, downtown Milwaukee with Judge Joe Donald administering the oath of office.

Pastor Kenneth Lock II, Senior Pastor Evolve Church performed the Invocation, and Former Wisconsin State Senator Nikiya Dodd was the Personal Speaker for the event.

Pastor Kenneth Lock II, Senior Pastor, Evolve Church (Photo/Karen Stokes)

Kyle Ashley, Adult Advisor of the Milwaukee County Youth Commission, was also present, commending County Executive Crowley for his impressive and impactful first term in office.

“He put Milwaukee County on the path toward fiscal sustainability through advocating for the passage of Act 12 and new revenue generating tools,” Ashley said.

Crowley talked about the accomplishments of the past four years and shared his optimistic vision for the future of both the County and the State of Wisconsin.

Kyle Ashley, Adult Advisor, Milwaukee County Youth Commission (Photo/Karen Stokes)

“Over the next four years, committed to building upon our successes,” Crowley said. “I’m committed to addressing the obstacles that are before us. And I’m committed to ensuring Milwaukee County remains a vibrant place to live, work, and succeed. The same goes for the entire State of Wisconsin.”

“Because here is the deal: What’s good for Milwaukee County is good for all of Wisconsin. And all across the state, strong cities and strong towns are making Wisconsin that much better. That’s why we must keep working together, because we’ve delivered real results and improved the quality of life for those we serve. But again, we can’t stop here. Let us find common ground around the region and the state to advance our shared interests and priorities that move all of us forward.”

County Executive David Crowley with his family (Photo/Jovanny Hernandez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

