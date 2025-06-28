Milwaukee County Executive Crowley’s Statement on County Board of Supervisors’ Vote to Not Approve McGovern Park Senior Center Redevelopment

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley issued the following statement after the County Board of Supervisors voted not to approve the proposed redevelopment of the McGovern Park Senior Center:

“My administration’s proposal to reimagine the McGovern Park Senior Center was a good-faith effort to deliver a sustainable future for a critical community asset. I want to sincerely thank all of the County staff, partners, and residents who worked tirelessly to move this project forward. I recognize and respect the residents and stakeholders who made their voices heard throughout the public input and engagement process. Your voices matter, and you have been heard. Now, I hope you will join me in facing the tough reality ahead.

Today’s vote does not solve the underlying problem. The truth is stark: there is no funding available to address the growing maintenance issues at the current facility or the other county senior centers. Without intervention, this building will continue to deteriorate, eventually becoming a blight on McGovern Park and a loss for the older adults who rely on it.

We brought forward a fiscally-responsible, community-supported plan that aligned with our Strategic Plan and leveraged over $20 million in outside investment through Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and HUD resources. This was likely our last realistic opportunity to make this project a reality under the current federal funding landscape. By failing to act today, we have not only jeopardized our ability to secure those external resources, but we have also moved one step closer to being forced to make difficult decisions about downsizing or eliminating senior centers in Milwaukee County. The growing need for safe, affordable housing for older adults remains, and the inventory is shrinking every day.

We must be clear-eyed. This vote delays, but does not eliminate, the difficult decisions ahead. I remain committed to working with the Board, community partners, and residents to develop creative, community-centered solutions that protect and strengthen services for older adults across Milwaukee County.

The work will continue because our seniors and our community deserve nothing less.”