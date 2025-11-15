County Executive Crowley, Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell Approve 2026 County Budget

The 2026 Adopted Budget protects essential services, invests in critical infrastructure, and maintains stability in the face of shifting financial realities.

MILWAUKEE – Last week, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell approved the 2026 Adopted Budget, as passed by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

“As we move Milwaukee County forward, my administration is working to balance fiscal responsibility, service delivery, and community needs. The 2026 Adopted Budget does just that in protecting essential services, investing in critical infrastructure, and maintaining stability in the face of shifting financial realities,” said County Executive Crowley. “In the spirit of partnership and collaboration, we must act responsibly in responding to the challenges ahead. As we continue navigating fiscal limitations and addressing projected deficits, I am proud to sign a budget that improves the quality of life for working families, upholds our commitments, and protects the future of Milwaukee County for generations to come.”

“I’m proud of the collaborative work that went into this year’s budget,” said County Board Chairwoman Nicholson-Bovell. “We listened to our constituents and delivered a budget that reflects their priorities—strengthening public transit, expanding food and housing resources, and propping up early childhood programs.”

The 2026 Adopted Budget addresses a projected $46 million shortfall with a mix of new revenues, cost savings, and careful spending choices. Property tax collections will increase in 2026 but will remain lower than they were in 2023, reflecting the county’s commitment to limiting the burden on residents. Sales tax revenues are expected to reach $195 million in 2026, with a significant share dedicated to paying down pension obligations, a move that strengthens long-term fiscal sustainability.

Departments across the county were asked to find savings, and their reductions resulted in nearly $20 million in efficiencies that help close the gap without cutting core services. Through the 2026 Adopted Budget, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will add staff to support child support enforcement, youth residential care, and housing programs, while also committing funds for eviction prevention efforts, flexible rental assistance, and supportive services to help families remain in stable housing. However, shifting priorities at the federal level will have a direct impact on future budgets, creating difficult choices about how to sustain essential care with fewer dollars, particularly as it relates to mental health services. Despite this challenge, and by utilizing reserves from the Mental Health Board, many of the services that residents rely on will be maintained.

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) faces particularly steep challenges. With rising operating costs, declining farebox revenue, and the loss of federal relief funds by mid-2026, the system faces a $14 million shortfall. The 2026 Adopted Budget uses $9 million in remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to transit, allocates $4.7 million in additional funding to help mitigate potential transit and paratransit service reductions, and calls for rightsizing the system to ensure it is fiscally sustainable, meets the needs of residents, and can stay solvent for years to come. The 2026 Adopted Budget will also add security on targeted bus routes to improve safety for both drivers and riders, reflecting the county’s commitment to exploring strategies that keep transit services both secure and sustainable.

The 2026 Adopted Capital Budget allocates nearly $108 million to projects financed through a mix of cash, bonding, and external revenue sources.

A centerpiece of the plan is the Investing in Justice: Courthouse Complex project. This budget allocates nearly $16 million toward replacing the deteriorating Public Safety Building and Courthouse Complex facilities. By working with partners at the State of Wisconsin, County Executive Crowley secured additional public safety dollars in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget that will create new revenue flexibility to help fund the replacement of this building, which represents almost 50% of the deferred maintenance in Milwaukee County. These buildings are crumbling, inefficient, and risk community safety and justice. Delaying this generational project any further means continued challenges safely delivering justice and monumental project cost increases.

Other major investments in the 2026 Adopted Capital Budget highlight the county’s dual commitment to fiscal responsibility and community enrichment. More than $13 million is dedicated to redesigning the Milwaukee County Zoo entrance to improve efficiency and visitor experience, while $5 million supports the redevelopment and restoration of the Mitchell Park Domes, ensuring this cultural landmark is preserved for future generations. The capital plan also funds safety updates to the jail, improvements to parks, and updates to transportation infrastructure, reinforcing the county’s vision of a stronger, healthier community built on strategic investment rather than short-term fixes.

More information about the 2026 Budget is available on the Milwaukee County website.