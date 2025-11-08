Milwaukee County Launches Lead Remediation Program to Reduce Lead-Based Paint Hazards in Homes in Suburban Communities

WAUWATOSA, WI— On November 5th, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, along with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Housing Services, launched a new Lead Abatement Program to reduce lead-based paint hazards in owner-occupied homes across suburban communities in Milwaukee County. The new Lead Abatement Program will be under the umbrella of the current Housing Services’ Home Repair Program. Residents who live in suburban communities and suspect or have confirmed lead-based paint in their homes are encouraged to apply.

“Lead poisoning is preventable, yet it remains a serious public health threat, especially for children in communities with older homes,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “Protecting our children from harm and giving them the best chance for a strong start in life is our highest priority. This is another example of how we continue to deliver services to advance health equity and close the gap in root causes of health disparities. I commend the Housing Services team for seeking funding to reduce the lead hazard in homes across the County.”

Milwaukee County’s Lead Remediation Program is federally funded through a $7.75 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes. This funding enables the remediation of lead hazards in up to 200 low-income, owner-occupied homes throughout the suburban areas of the county, excluding the City of Milwaukee. The county also provides a local match to support this work through Community Development Block Grant funds.

To qualify for this program, a household must meet income guidelines and have a child in the household that has an elevated lead blood level. Income guidelines can be found at county.milwaukee.gov/housing. The program offers no-interest loans and full project management to homeowners who meet the eligibility requirements. Licensed Lead Risk Assessors conduct thorough inspections, and remediation efforts including repairing or replacing deteriorated siding, windows, porches, flooring, and addressing contaminated soil. Licensed contractors perform lead-safe work to ensure homes meet clearance standards after repairs are completed.

“We’re excited to continue our work in the community through this program,” said Diane Tsounis, Housing Services Program Manager at DHHS. “Our team works directly with homeowners to identify lead risks, manage repairs, and make homes safe. The goal is simple: a lead-safe home for children to grow up healthy and strong.”

Visit Milwaukee County’s Lead Hazard Reduction/Home Repair Program website or call (414) 2784917 for more information about the program, eligibility requirements, and how to apply.