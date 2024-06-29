Clinton Rose Senior Center has a new Blood Pressure Program to Help Older Adults Take Control of Their Heart Health

By Karen Stokes

Participants at the Clinton Rose Senior Center now have access to a blood pressure screen and refer hub, thanks to a collaboration between the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services Area Agency on Aging, Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin, Inc., and the American Heart Association.

The new program officially launched on Tuesday morning at Clinton Rose, 3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was among the keynote speakers for the event.

“I applaud the innovative partnership between our Senior Centers and the American Heart Association to give our older adults the tools they need to check their blood pressure. This is another example of our upstream investment in prevention resources,” Crowley said. “It’s collaborations like this that will help us move forward in becoming the healthiest county in the state.”

With the new hub, participants can check their blood pressure numbers on-site and also borrow a blood pressure cuff to utilize at home.

According to the American Heart Association, nearly half of American adults (about 120 million people) have high blood pressure, or hypertension, which can lead to deadly health consequences such as stroke, heart disease, kidney disease, vision loss, and sexual dysfunction if left untreated. The best way to know if you have high blood pressure is to check it and discuss it with your healthcare provider.

High blood pressure commonly is known as the “silent killer,” because as many as 36% of patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure are not aware of their condition. Blood pressure numbers of less than 120/80 mm Hg are considered within the normal range. If your results fall into this category, stick with heart-healthy habits like following a balanced diet and getting regular exercise. People with elevated blood pressure are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

As part of the program, the American Heart Association will provide several educational materials that will give instructions about how to take your blood pressure on your own, what those numbers mean, a log for recording numbers, and a list of local healthcare providers who are ready to answer questions.

We are so excited to see this program kick off at Clinton Rose,” American Heart Association Community Impact Director Zach Wilks-Metrou said. “And we are very thankful to the Milwaukee County Area Agency on Aging and Serving Older Adults of Southeast Wisconsin for their passion in addressing heart health in Milwaukee County.”

“Providing Clinton Rose participants with resources to better understand their blood pressure numbers and what they mean will go a long way in helping their overall heart health. We are excited for this program to get going.”

For more info on monitoring your blood pressure go to www.heart.org.