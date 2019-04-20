City of Milwaukee Meets with BID and NID to Discuss DNC 2020

By Nyesha Stone

There’s an estimated $200 million that’s supposed to be made during the four-day 2020 Democratic National Convention here in the city. It’s obvious that most of that revenue will be made and stay downtown, but the Milwaukee DNC committee, the City of Milwaukee and local leaders are committed to having at least $50 million of that million go to local minority businesses and entrepreneurs.

The City of Milwaukee met with Milwaukee Business Improvement (BID) and Neighborhood Improvement District (NID) leaders to discuss how our businesses won’t be forgotten when the DNC comes around.

Alderwoman Milele Coggs, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Mayor Tom Barrett, DNC Secretary Jason Rae and DNC member Martha Love gave their remarks before a Q&A.

Hamilton and Coggs had a united message that they refuse to let our communities miss out on another great opportunity that’s come to the city. Hamilton said the City is working on getting an inventory of businesses for potential business with the DNC.

“We are serious about creating the opportunity,” said Hamilton. “There is something all of us can do to make this convention great.”

He added that it’s good for individuals to ask questions.

Coggs said her and the City are just a bridge for businesses to connect with the DNC—nothing is guaranteed.

As of right now, their goal is to get the word out that the DNC is looking for locals—all types of services and businesses, specifically minority owned.

“I see today as the beginning,” said Coggs. She stated there will be many more meetings and platforms for the City to get know more about how to get involved with the DNC.

She continued: “The whole city needs to feel and see the benefits of the DNC.”

To sign your business up for potential work with the 2020 Democratic National Convention, visit www.milwaukee2020.com.