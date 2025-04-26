Earth Day Every Day: Investing in Milwaukee’s Water, Workforce, and Future

By Ashanti Hamilton

Director of Workforce Development, Veolia North America

Now that Earth Day has come and gone, it is worth reflecting on the power of water – not just as a natural resource, but as a force for community, economic strength, and environmental innovation. For nearly two decades, Veolia North America has proudly partnered with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to manage one of the most complex and environmentally responsible water systems in the country. Last year, Mayor Cavalier Johnson officially proclaimed April 22 as “MMSD/Veolia Ecofactory Day.” That honor wasn’t just about our work treating water – it was about what that work means for this city.

On the shores of Lake Michigan, water is foundational to our identity, and it gives us an immense responsibility – and opportunity – to lead. Water strikes at the heart of a decades-long effort to create a more sustainable city where green infrastructure, clean energy, and workforce development merge to trailblaze a path forward. Over the years, Milwaukee has become a national model for sustainability in action.

From the MMSD’s nationally recognized reclamation efforts to the creative partnerships powering climate education and workforce development, Milwaukee has shown that smart investment in water infrastructure can deliver real returns: cleaner waterways, stronger neighborhoods, and new career pathways. Local organizations and students of all ages are touring the Jones Island Water Reclamation Facility to see sustainability in action, and volunteers are preparing to participate in the Big Clean MKE, an event led by the City of Milwaukee and community-based organizations to care for our shared public spaces. These efforts underscore a simple but powerful truth: environmental stewardship starts at home, and when the community is engaged, the impact multiplies.

Milwaukee’s leadership in the water sector also extends to how we prepare for the future. With up to half of the water workforce nationally set to retire in the coming years, we face a critical knowledge gap. But in our city, a solution is already underway. Last year, Milwaukee became home to the new Water & Wastewater Workforce Center – an initiative designed to close skills gaps, retrain workers from other sectors, and mentor the next generation of professionals. With support from both public and private partners, this center aims to serve as a model for other communities facing similar challenges.

At the same time, local partnerships are creating meaningful career pathways for Milwaukee’s youth. In collaboration with schools and organizations, Veolia is developing new curricula and field programs that give students exposure to environmental and water-related careers. Paid internships and mentorship programs are being developed to ensure that these opportunities are inclusive, accessible, and capable of lifting up historically underserved communities.

The Ecofactory concept reimagines what a water reclamation facility can be – not just a place that treats waste, but a center of innovation that generates renewable energy, reclaims water for reuse, and creates Milogranite fertilizer to nourish our landscape. It is a system where microorganisms digest waste, waste heat powers operations, and solar energy supplements electricity use. This closed-loop model benefits ratepayers and the environment alike, and it positions Milwaukee as a national leader in sustainable water management.

Milwaukee’s story is one of resilience and reinvention. From the Ecofactory’s clean energy innovations to workforce programs rooted in equity, this city continues to show how environmental progress and economic opportunity can go hand in hand. Earth Day reminds us of what is at stake – but Milwaukee reminds us of what is possible.

As we celebrate Earth Day and the progress we’ve made, we also look ahead. The challenges of climate change, aging infrastructure, and workforce gaps are real. But so are the solutions we’re building together – with MMSD, with our community partners, and with the people of Milwaukee.

We don’t just celebrate Earth Day once a year. In this city, the work of protecting our environment, empowering our people, and building for the future happens every single day. And that is a story we should all be proud to tell.