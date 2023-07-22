Mid-Year Review Shows Overall Decline in Milwaukee Crime

By Alexis Flores

Milwaukee has seen a decline in overall crime and this progress can continue through more community support. This was the sentiment shared by Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Normal, and Office of Violence Prevention Director Ashanti Hamilton in a press conference held Thursday, July 20, 2023.

According to data shared from the mid-year review, there has been sustained reduction of homicides by 31%, property crimes declined by 18%, and auto thefts have declined by 32%. A decline was also seen in regard to crashes – down 7% – and hit and run crashes – down 13%. Unfortunately, there was an increase in regard to the fatalities in accidents, rising 43% from last year.

The decline in overall crime is a bright spot for Milwaukee. According to Mayor Johnson, identifying and understanding the root causes of crime occurring are essential in continuing to make consistent effort in making Milwaukee a safer city. All three community leaders believe that addressing the youth, and providing education, opportunity and housing stability for Milwaukeeans is imperative in continuing the progress being made.

While thanking Director Hamilton and Chief Normal for their efforts in making Milwaukee a safer city, Mayor Johnson also called upon the community. “Just as important I am counting on the people of Milwaukee to step up too… If you’re a teacher, a preacher, a mentor, a friend, and especially a parent, I need you in the game, there’s no room on the sidelines.”

At Thursday’s press conference, Director Hamilton shared upcoming opportunities for community members of all ages to attend gun safety classes, sponsored by the Office of Violence Prevention. The classes will be held on July 22 and 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 128 W. North Avenue. There will also be a “Gun Locks Giveaway,” on Saturday, August 5.

For more information, contact Tracey Dent at (414) 326-8347 and Lionel McAllister, Sr., at (262) 286-7036.