Wisconsin Seniors, Retirees and People Living With Disabilities Can’t Afford Donald Trump

By Cavalier Johnson

This November, it’s clear that Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot. Earlier this week, Donald Trump once again called to slash these critical programs our seniors rely on. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone: He proposed cuts to the programs every year while in office.

Make no mistake: This would be disastrous for our community. Over one million Wisconsin seniors, retirees, and folks living with disabilities rely on these programs. But Donald Trump is willing to throw us under the bus if it means giving tax breaks to his rich friends. Trump has even called for privatizing Social Security, saying it’s a “Ponzi scheme.”

We simply can’t afford that. Too many Milwaukee residents have worked too hard for too many years to let Donald Trump come in and think he’s going to rip up our programs. Ensuring every family has a chance to get ahead starts with protecting the economic stability of our seniors.

President Joe Biden understands that. President Biden has stood up for seniors in Wisconsin since the day he took office. He’s made preserving Social Security and Medicare a top priority, exemplified in his recent budget proposal which firmly opposes any cuts to these programs.

Letting Donald Trump do away with them would only serve to hurt us all down the line. It isn’t just seniors who pay into these programs, it’s Milwaukee residents across age groups. And we all deserve to know these programs will be there when we need them. With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in office, Milwaukee residents can trust that these programs aren’t going anywhere and instead will be protected and strengthened.

We can protect ourselves, our programs and our seniors by rejecting Donald Trump at the ballot box like we did in 2020 and reelecting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.