Harris and Walz Hold Rally in Milwaukee on Second Night of the DNC

By Karen Stokes

More than 18,000 enthusiastic voters packed the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. While Wisconsinites understand that success in this election runs through their state, voters from Michigan, Illinois, and even California were present in Milwaukee, excited to experience the Kamala energy on Tuesday night.

It has been nearly two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination in an online vote. This marks the first time a nominee has been named before a party’s convention. Approximately 4,700 delegates, responsible for selecting the nominee, cast their votes from locations around the world using their laptops and devices, largely in isolation from one another.

During the live feed from Chicago to the Fiserv Forum, the Democrats added fun to the celebratory roll call. Instead of the usual routine where governors or state party chairs announce the votes, DJ Cassidy provided a soundtrack for each state as they nominated Harris and Walz. Minnesota danced to “1999” by Prince, New Jersey rocked out to “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen, and Wisconsin enjoyed “Jump Around” by House of Pain, a tradition between the third and fourth quarters of University of Wisconsin Badger football games.

With only 11 weeks remaining to sway voters in critical swing states like Wisconsin, Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hit the campaign trail to Milwaukee. In Chicago, her candidacy was bolstered by a lineup of prominent speakers, including former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Former football coach, Walz took the Fiserv Forum stage and used a football metaphor, “We have 77 days and let’s wake up on the 78th day knowing we left it all on the field.”

Milwaukee was a convenient location for the campaign, making it easy for Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to travel the 90 miles to and from Chicago. The DNC seamlessly integrated the two events, live streaming the ceremonial DNC roll call for rally attendees before Walz and Harris took the stage, and then projecting her introduction onto the video board in Chicago.

We are so honored to be your nominees,” Harris continued. “This is a people-powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward. A future for freedom. Opportunity of optimism and faith. So, to everyone in Chicago and across America. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” she said.

Tuesday night’s rally theme was “Freedom.” Backed by Beyoncé’s song of the same name, which the music star authorized the Harris campaign to use, the word ‘freedom’ flashed on the video screen and signs throughout the Fiserv Forum.

“Our campaign is a fight for the future, and it is a fight for freedom,” Harris said. “Like the freedom for a woman to make decisions about her own body and not have the government tell her what to do.

High turnout in the state’s most populated city, particularly among young voters and people of color, will be key to Harris’ success. Alice Gilliam, 28, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, attended the rally.

“I really believe in her campaign message. There’s a renewed spirit for the Democratic Party,” Gilliam said. “Issues that are most important to me are related to women’s rights. I believe strongly in education, so I’m interested in anything about educational policies.”

Harris wrapped up her remarks by asking, “Are we ready to fight?” The enthusiastic crowd responded with the chant, “When we fight, we win!”