By Charles Collier

The Brewers are playing inspiring baseball under the tutelage of second-year skipper Pat Murphy. Murphy, who was the NL manager of the year last season led the Brewers to their third Major League Baseball National League Central title in four years. The Brewers have an excellent chance of winning the MLB NL Central title again this year. The Brewers’ current record is 48-39 and they are just four games behind the Cubs, who are in first place in the NL Central this year.

On July 3, 2025, the Brewers lost 3-2 to the New York Mets. The Mets took the series 2-1. This is the first series the Brewers have lost in almost a month. The last series the Brewers lost was June 9-11 at home to the Atlanta Braves. Pat Murphy had this to say after the Mets loss. “Always disappointed when we lose. Especially when it comes down to inches here or there, or it comes down to pitches or it comes down to a close call.”

Brewers’ success relies on strong starting pitching. Freddie “Fastball” Peralta is the Brewers’ ace. He is 9-4 with 104 strikeouts and a 2.91 ERA. Rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski has been impressive. The Brewers’ rookie posted a record of 2-0 and was named National League Rookie of the Month, he is only the second Brewer pitcher to win the award. Ben Sheets won it in 2001. On July 2, 2025, Misiorowski lost his first game in the Major Leagues. He lost to the NY Mets 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. After the game, a dejected Misiorowski was interviewed. “I threw good pitches, and they hit them,” said Misiorowski. If he continues to pitch to his capabilities, the Brewers’ starting pitching ERA will improve. According to Sports Illustrated, since the start of May, the Brewers’ starting pitching ERA is tenth in Major League Baseball.

If the Brewers maintain strong pitching, solid defense, and timely hitting, they can win their division and potentially contend for a World Series title.