BHD Youth Social Worker Martin Earl Wins Milwaukee Marathon

By Nyesha Stone

Winning doesn’t just happen, it takes perseverance, determination and strength. These factors went helped Martin Erl, a social worker for the Behavioral Health Division Youth, the 2019 Milwaukee Marathon, which was sponsored by the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s been two weeks since Erl took first in the marathon and said the feeling of winning is indescribable. As a frequent runner, Erl knew he would face challenges during the marathon, so he prepared.

During training, Erl would run at least two times a day and work out three times out of the week. One of his main focuses was making sure his legs were faster than they’ve ever been before.

After finishing the race, Erl felt a sense of relief. He had set a goal for himself and accomplished it through perseverance and dedication.

It wasn’t just about winning for Erl. He can now show his youth actual proof that you can accomplish what you want. “Through determination,” he won a marathon.

“I wasn’t always the fastest on the team,” said Erl. “Just because something doesn’t come natural to you…[but] you being able to have the resiliency to see through the tough days,” means everything.

Erl also stated that “if you have something, really go for it” because only you can stop yourself. He understands that the youth he works with have been through a lot, but through it all they’re great kids, he said.

“Every youth I’ve worked with is incredibly hardworking,” said Erl. “They’ve struggled through things I couldn’t even imagine.”

Erl is happy to be the 2019 Milwaukee Marathon Winner, but it’s more about being a role model to his youth. He wants his youth to understand that it’s about “being able to see through the hurt and pain,” and striving for more out of life.

For a complete list of the 2019 Milwaukee Marathon Winners, visit https://raceday.enmotive.com/#/events/2019-milwaukee-marathon/results.