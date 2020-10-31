The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MADISON TIMES

Your Life, Your Vote

By Molly D. Shiffler
Wisconsin Teacher of the Year-Special Services 1994-95

To borrow Michelle Obama’s urgent words, “vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as if your life depends on it” because our children and young people’s future does depend on it.

For our community’s children and young people, the Nov. 3 election is the most critical I have ever known in my 54 years as a teacher.

Biden and Harris are committed to these measures to break down the opportunity gap that blocks our young people from reaching their dreams. This includes:

• A fair start with free high-quality preschool for every three and four-year-old.
• Triple funding to our K-12 urban schools.
• Offer tuition-free public technical school and college for households under $125,000.
• Major police reform and state grants to lower incarceration.
• Expanded Obamacare options and Medicare coverage and major funds to reduce premiums.
• Restored voting rights by passing John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act to end states’ discrimination.

Again, to borrow from Michelle Obama, Biden and Harris “go high” showing respect for all and celebrating diversity, while Trump and the GOP “go low” creating fear and spreading lies.

Who do we want for role models for our young people?

Our next generation’s future depends on our votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

The Madison Times
313 West Beltline Hwy
Suite 132
Madison, WI 53713
608-270-9470