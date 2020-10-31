Your Life, Your Vote

By Molly D. Shiffler

Wisconsin Teacher of the Year-Special Services 1994-95

To borrow Michelle Obama’s urgent words, “vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as if your life depends on it” because our children and young people’s future does depend on it.

For our community’s children and young people, the Nov. 3 election is the most critical I have ever known in my 54 years as a teacher.

Biden and Harris are committed to these measures to break down the opportunity gap that blocks our young people from reaching their dreams. This includes:

• A fair start with free high-quality preschool for every three and four-year-old.

• Triple funding to our K-12 urban schools.

• Offer tuition-free public technical school and college for households under $125,000.

• Major police reform and state grants to lower incarceration.

• Expanded Obamacare options and Medicare coverage and major funds to reduce premiums.

• Restored voting rights by passing John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act to end states’ discrimination.

Again, to borrow from Michelle Obama, Biden and Harris “go high” showing respect for all and celebrating diversity, while Trump and the GOP “go low” creating fear and spreading lies.

Who do we want for role models for our young people?

Our next generation’s future depends on our votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.