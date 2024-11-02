Milwaukee Courier Political Endorsements

With the 2024 Presidential election approaching next week, now is the time to let your voice be heard. This election season has been the most polarizing and consequential race in history with the possibility of electing the first woman president. This is not a traditional race.

The Milwaukee Courier endorses the following 2024 candidates for office:

President of the United States: Vice President, Kamala Devi Harris

Kamala Harris is knowledgeable, well qualified, and experienced. She has spent her career as a prosecutor, Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President, fighting for Americans.

The Vice President has been a key partner to President Joe Biden, achieving significant milestones that have transformed the lives of millions of Americans. Their collaboration has created a record number of jobs, kept unemployment low, and led to more small business creation in two years than any previous administration.

They capped insulin costs at $35 a month for seniors, reduced prescription prices, and expanded postpartum care through Medicaid. They passed the first major gun safety law in 30 years and, through a bipartisan effort, enacted a $1 trillion infrastructure investment to eliminate lead pipes and enhance public transit, bridge repair, and high-speed internet.

Vice President Harris also presided over the unprecedented vote to confirm the first Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court while working alongside President Biden to achieve historic representation of women and people of color among nominees at all levels of the federal government.

In the Senate, she championed legislation to combat hunger, provide rent relief, enhance maternal healthcare, expand access to capital for small businesses, revitalize infrastructure, and address the climate crisis. As Attorney General of California, she fought against those exploiting the American people, securing a $20 billion settlement for homeowners affected by foreclosures and a $1.1 billion settlement for students and veterans wronged by a for-profit education company.

As District Attorney of San Francisco, she established the office’s environmental justice unit and created a ground-breaking program to provide first-time drug offenders with the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and find employment, which the U.S. Department of Justice designated as a national model of innovation for law enforcement.

With her extensive experience and strong leadership, Kamala Harris stands as a champion for the future and for freedom. She will be fully prepared to take on the role of President from day one.

US Senator: Senator Tammy Baldwin

Elected to the U.S. Senate on November 6, 2012, Tammy won a hard fought race and made history as Wisconsin’s first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate and the first openly gay member elected to the U.S. Senate.

Tammy has a strong legislative record of supporting workers and a clean environment, which in Wisconsin has created 180,700 jobs, spurred 222,000 applications for new businesses, incentivized $3.8 billion in private sector manufacturing and clean energy investments, and invested $41 million to replace lead pipes.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau supports Senator Baldwin for her continued dedication to Wisconsin’s agricultural community and she has worked with Republicans and Democrats, passing legislation to promote Made in America manufacturing, lower the price of prescription drugs like insulin, and expand health care for veterans.

Tammy sponsored the bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), which was signed into law as a critical first step to promote a community- based response to opioid and heroin addiction.

Baldwin and her colleagues introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act, legislation to stop state voter suppression efforts, safeguard critical voting rights protections, and restore and enhance the Voting Rights Act.

Tammy’s record of securing meaningful wins for working people is exactly why the Milwaukee Courier is backing her for reelection.

Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm on November 5, Election Day. An accepted photo ID is necessary to vote.

Early voting continues until Sunday, November 3rd.