Senator Baldwin Raises Alarms on Trump Gutting Health Department and Making Americans Less Safe, Healthy

Trump and Musk forcing out 20,000 workers that protect families from unsafe foods, support Medicare and Medicaid recipients, and find breakthroughs for cancer,

Alzheimer’s disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On March 27th, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ranking Member of the Appropriations Labor, Health, and Human Services, and Education Subcommittee, released the following statement after the Trump Administration and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced their plans to significantly reduce the workforce at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) by 25 percent – including at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the National Institutes for Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

“With this move, Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. are getting rid of the very people who help ensure our food and drugs are safe, support our loved ones on Medicaid and Medicare, protect communities from infectious diseases like bird flu and measles, and find cures to cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. The Trump Administration is endangering your family’s health to make more room in the budget for their billionaire tax breaks and rig the system for themselves. If Donald Trump and RFK, Jr. were interested in making Wisconsin families healthy, they’d join me in fighting to bring down the price of prescription drugs and lower health care costs – but everything they are doing shows they are not.”