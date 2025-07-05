Baldwin Statement on House Passage of Republicans’ Budget Bill That Guts Medicaid, Raises Costs for Families

In Wisconsin, the bill will terminate at least 250,000 people’s health care, reduce or eliminate 90,000 Wisconsinites’ food assistance, and threaten to close rural hospitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On July 3rd, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) released the following statement after House Republicans passed their budget bill:

“Today, Republicans chose to put their super-rich friends over working families. They chose to gut Medicaid, decimate our rural hospitals, and terminate health care for 17 million Americans – including more than 250,000 Wisconsinites. They chose to take food from hungry families and raise the cost of going to the grocery store for millions more. These are choices that Donald Trump and Republicans made because they wanted to rig our tax code for big corporations and the wealthiest in our country.

“Instead of listening to hard-working Wisconsin families who are looking for some relief and opportunity to save and live a comfortable life, Republicans turned their backs on them, taking away their health care and raising their costs.

“We can do so much better than this to address the real issues Wisconsin families are facing, but Republicans chose not to.”

The Republicans’ bill will terminate health care for 17 million Americans, including more than 250,000 Wisconsinites. In Wisconsin, Medicaid provides care for more than 1.2 million people, including four in seven nursing home residents, one in three children, and one in three adults with disabilities. While over 12 million rural Americans rely on Medicaid for health care, severe cuts to Medicaid will also jeopardize rural hospitals and clinics’ ability to keep their doors open.

The legislation also makes the largest cut to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in history. Approximately 700,000 Wisconsin residents rely on SNAP for food assistance.

Senator Baldwin has been speaking out against the harmful impact this bill will have on Wisconsinites – in the press, on the Senate floor, and in Wisconsin communities.