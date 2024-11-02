Kamala Harris Energizes a Packed Crowd at Milwaukee Rally, Urging Voter Participation Ahead of Election

By Karen Stokes

The “When We Vote We Win” concert and rally on Friday night, likely the final event for Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, drew a crowd at State Fair Park, with over 12,000 attendees, according to the Harris/Walz campaign.

Milwaukee’s own DJ Gemini Gilly kicked off the night, energizing the audience for what would be a memorable event. Performances included rapper McLyte, Flo Milli, GloRilla, and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who emphasized that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are “the only choice.”

Rapper Cardi B delivered an impassioned speech about women’s health.

“Just 2 days ago Donald Trump said he’s gonna protect women whether they like it or not? Donnie, please… Protection for women, especially if we’re talking about maternal and mental healthcare, isn’t telling them WHAT to do with their bodies, it’s supporting them and giving them the care they need for what they choose to do with their bodies,” she said.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson gave closing arguments that Harris and Baldwin were the best choices for President and U.S. Senator.

According to the final Marquette University Law School poll released before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a statistical dead heat, with Harris leading Trump 50% to 49% among likely voters.

Harris spoke for approximately 20 minutes, contrasting her vision for the country from Donald Trump’s. “It’s either going to be him walking into that office on Day One with his enemies list or when I am elected, walking in on your behalf with my to-do list,” she said.

She emphasized that her presidency would be for all people.

“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy. He wants to put them in jail, I’ll give them a seat at the table,” said Harris.

Harris is embracing the support she has received from former GOP officials and ex-Trump staffers who have publicly endorsed Harris to prevent a second Trump presidency.

This includes Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, former Arizona senator, Jeff Flake, and former Trump aide, Cassidy Hutchinson.

“The Trump era has been powered by this idea that Americans should be pointing their fingers at each other,” Harris said. “We all know that we all have so much more in common than what separates us.”

Gloria Jones, a Milwaukee resident said, “we need to vote because they’re trying to take us a hundred years backward, instead of helping America go forward and I’m here so I can represent and help us get to the next step.”

“Ours is a fight for freedom,” Harris said. “Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power.”