Why Wisconsin Voters Should Reject the Unnecessary Voter ID Amendment

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As we approach a critical moment in our state’s democratic process, Wisconsin voters face a proposed constitutional amendment that threatens to undermine the very foundations of our electoral system. The upcoming ballot measure on voter identification is not just unnecessary—it’s a calculated attempt to further marginalize vulnerable populations and create additional barriers to voting.

Let’s be crystal clear: Voter ID is already the law in Wisconsin. Since 2016, voters have been required to present valid photo identification at polling places. The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to enshrine this requirement in our state’s most fundamental legal document, potentially opening a Pandora’s box of legal challenges and voter suppression.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin has been unequivocal in its opposition to this measure. Their research reveals that the amendment could disproportionately impact low-income residents, rural communities, elderly voters, students, and transient populations who may face significant challenges in obtaining the precise forms of identification deemed acceptable.

Consider the real-world implications. In Wisconsin’s diverse communities, many residents struggle with obtaining the specific documentation required for a photo ID. For elderly individuals born in rural areas or during times of less rigorous record-keeping, acquiring a birth certificate can be nearly impossible. Low-income residents may find the costs associated with obtaining necessary documents—birth certificates, transportation, replacement IDs—to be prohibitively expensive.

Students, a vibrant and essential part of our democratic process, often face unique challenges. College IDs, despite being official forms of identification, may not meet the strict requirements proposed in the constitutional amendment. This potentially silences the voices of young voters who are just beginning to engage with our political system.

Rural and low-income communities will bear the brunt of this constitutional change.

Transportation barriers, limited access to government offices, and the financial burden of obtaining documentation create significant obstacles. These are not hypothetical concerns—they are real challenges faced by many of our fellow Wisconsin residents.

Moreover, enshrining voter ID requirements in the state constitution could invite a wave of costly legal challenges. Each new layer of bureaucratic complexity provides another opportunity to challenge voter rights, potentially creating years of legal uncertainty that could further disenfranchise vulnerable populations.

The proposed amendment is a solution in search of a problem. Voter fraud in Wisconsin is virtually nonexistent—a fact repeatedly confirmed by election officials and independent researchers. What is not rare are the genuine obstacles that prevent eligible voters from exercising their most fundamental democratic right.

As we approach this critical vote, I urge my fellow Wisconsin residents to look beyond the surface and “vote No” on this unnecessary constitutional amendment. Protect the voting rights of our most vulnerable communities. Preserve the integrity of our democratic process.

Our vote is our voice. Let’s ensure that voice remains strong, unencumbered, and accessible to all.