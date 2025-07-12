The Fierce Urgency of Now: Why Legacy Civil Rights Organizations Need You Now More Than Ever

By LaKeshia N. Myers

In an era where diversity, equity, and inclusion programs face systematic dismantling and educational inequities persist in communities across Milwaukee and beyond, the question isn’t whether we need civil rights organizations—it’s whether we’re willing to step up and join them. The NAACP and Urban League, pillars of the civil rights movement for over a century, are calling for renewed membership at a time when their mission has never been more critical.

The NAACP, founded in 1909, emerged from the ashes of the Springfield riots as a multiracial organization committed to ensuring political, educational, social, and economic equality for all persons. The National Urban League, established in 1910, focused specifically on empowering African Americans to enter the economic and social mainstream through education and job training. These organizations didn’t just witness history—they made it, from the legal victories of Thurgood Marshall to the grassroots organizing that fueled the Civil Rights Movement.

Yet today, both organizations face a membership crisis that threatens their very existence. The NAACP’s membership has declined from over 500,000 in the 1990s to approximately 300,000 today. The Urban League affiliates struggle to maintain relevance in communities where younger generations question the effectiveness of traditional civil rights approaches. This decline comes at precisely the moment when their advocacy is most needed.

Consider the current landscape: Corporate America is rolling back DEI initiatives faster than they implemented them, with companies citing “political pressures” and “changing priorities.” In education, we’re witnessing a coordinated assault on programs designed to address historical inequities, from affirmative action to inclusive curricula. Here in Milwaukee, the educational achievement gap persists, with Black students continuing to face disproportionate disciplinary actions and limited access to advanced coursework.

These aren’t abstract policy debates—they’re attacks on the very progress these organizations spent decades securing. When a local school district eliminates its equity coordinator position or when a major employer quietly phases out minority recruitment programs, who’s watching? Who’s advocating? Who’s organizing the community response?

The answer should be us, working through these time-tested organizations that have the infrastructure, legal expertise, and institutional knowledge to fight effectively. But they can’t do it without members. They need bodies at meetings, voices at hearings, and financial litigation support. They need the legitimacy that comes from representing actual communities, not just ideals.

The civil rights movement wasn’t built by hashtags or viral videos—it was built by people who paid dues, attended meetings, and showed up consistently. Today’s challenges require the same commitment. The NAACP’s legal defense fund continues to challenge discriminatory policies in court. Urban League affiliates provide job training and educational support that directly addresses economic inequality.

But here’s the reality: these organizations are only as strong as their membership. When they speak, policymakers ask, “How many people do you represent?” When they advocate, opponents question their relevance. Empty meeting halls translate to empty political power. It is also not lost on me that many of those keeping these institutions alive are older people; baby boomers and those from the silent generation. It is high time, that Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Z take their place in these organizations and begin to carry the torch forward.

The time for passive support is over. If you believe in equity, if you’re concerned about the erosion of civil rights protections, if you want to ensure your children inherit a more just society, I implore you to join. Pay the membership fee. Attend the meetings. Volunteer for the phone banks. Make these organizations accountable to you and your community’s needs.

The choice is clear: we can mourn the decline of these vital institutions, or we can revitalize them through our participation. The civil rights movement needs foot soldiers today just as it did seventy years ago. The question is: Will you answer the call?

To join the NAACP, contact (414) 562-1000 and to learn more about the Milwaukee Urban League, please call (414) 374-5850.