Give Students a Voice: State Law Is Necessary to Expedite Student Board Membership

By Dr. LaKeshia N. Myers

The Milwaukee Public Schools district has taken a commendable step forward by expressing intent to include a student board member on its governing body. This move represents more than symbolic progress—it’s a necessary evolution toward authentic student representation in educational decision-making. However, good intentions alone are insufficient. Wisconsin must follow Maryland’s lead and codify student board representation through state legislation.

Maryland has established the gold standard for student involvement in school governance. Student board members in Maryland counties possess varying degrees of voting authority, with some counties granting full voting rights on all matters including budgets and personnel decisions. The authority to cast binding votes was first granted to a student board member in Maryland in 1975 when the General Assembly passed legislation granting the Anne Arundel County student board representative full voting rights.

Prince George’s County Public Schools, (the second largest school district in Maryland) exemplifies effective student board representation. The Prince George’s County Board of Education includes one student board member alongside nine elected and four appointed members. The student board member can vote on all matters except budget and personnel issues, ensuring meaningful participation while maintaining appropriate boundaries.

As a former Prince George’s County Public Schools teacher, I saw first-hand the effect of having an elected student board member. The responsibilities of student board members in Prince George’s County extend far beyond ceremonial attendance. They participate in policy discussions, advocate for student interests, and provide crucial perspectives on educational initiatives. These young leaders serve as bridges between the student body and district administration, offering insights that adult board members simply cannot provide.

I urge the Wisconsin Legislature to act swiftly to enact similar legislation. State law should establish clear parameters for student board member selection, duties, and voting rights. The current patchwork approach, where districts may voluntarily include students without a legal framework, lacks the consistency and authority necessary for meaningful representation.

The case for student board members extends beyond fairness—it’s about effectiveness. Students possess unique insights into educational challenges, from curriculum relevance to school climate issues. They understand peer perspectives on mental health resources, technology integration, and college preparation programs. Their voices bring authenticity to discussions often dominated by adult assumptions about student needs.

Critics may question whether students possess the maturity for such responsibility. Maryland’s highest court has validated student voting rights, ruling that county school boards do not violate constitutional principles by granting voting authority to student members. The legal precedent is clear: students can and should participate meaningfully in educational governance. After all, students should have a voice in their schools.

Milwaukee’s diverse student population deserves representation that reflects their experiences. A Student board member can advocate for English language learners, address inequities in disciplinary practices, and champion programs serving underrepresented communities. Their perspective is invaluable in creating inclusive educational environments.

The time for half-measures has passed. Wisconsin legislators must prioritize student voice by enacting comprehensive legislation establishing student board representation. This means creating election processes, defining voting authority, and ensuring student members receive appropriate training and support.

MPS leadership deserves credit for recognizing the importance of student representation. Now, the Wisconsin State Legislature must provide the legal framework to make this vision a reality. Our students’ futures depend on having their voices heard in the rooms where decisions about their education are made.

Student board representation isn’t just about giving young people a seat at the table—it’s about creating better schools through authentic partnership. Maryland has shown the way. Wisconsin must follow.