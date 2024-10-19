Why Black Women in Milwaukee See Hope in Kamala Harris

By Princess Safiya Byers

Clara Lebron

and Chesnie Wardell

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Nationally, Black women are mobilizing to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ run for president of the United States in the upcoming election.

Many say they support Harris because they perceive the Democratic nominee as a candidate who understands them and will advocate for racial and gender equality for women of color.

Such support became evident in July when 44,000 Black women joined one Zoom call to support Harris’ newly launched presidential campaign, raising more than $1.5 million for the campaign, according to published reports.

Harris is expected to campaign in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Here is what Black women mobilizing for Harris looks like in Milwaukee.

A renewed interest

For some, Harris entering the presidential race was a turning point.

Dana Kelley, who formerly worked for Citizen Action of Wisconsin and ran for the Milwaukee Public school board, said politics had drained her, so when it came to the presidential election, she was uninterested.

“After being so invested in politics, I had no investment in this race,” Kelley said. “But seeing a Black woman running in this moment feels necessary, like a cultural reset or the country.”

Organizing for Harris

Some women, like Ald. Sharlen Moore, are using their community organizing experience and personal networks to reach voters.

Moore has been getting the vote out by having intentional conversations with community members, particularly about early voting.

Mia Moore, 18, a political science student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been using social media platforms to share and repost content about voter registration.

Her goal is to reach the younger generation, so individuals like her friends can register for the first time.

She said this election is important to her because she believes racial justice, having basic health care for lower socioeconomic classes and basic rights are at stake.

Teresa Thomas-Boyd, pastor of Matters of the Heart Christian Ministries and a consultant for faith and community organizations, has been organizing community rallies and faith-based events to bring together advocates, leaders and elected officials for conversations.

Thomas- Boyd, 67, also does tabling events to tell residents about the importance of voting. Tabling is a common practice to provide information and answer questions at community events.

She said she believes people’s everyday lives are at stake as a result of issues like the elimination of education funding, lack of employment opportunities and a woman’s right to choose what to do with her body without government interference.

“Harris brings light and hope to a country that has been in disarray,” said Thomas-Boyd, who passed out voting information at the annual Harvest Day hosted by Walnut Way Conservation Corp. in September.

Cree Howard, 21, a senior at Marquette University, studying criminology and sociology, has been tabling for voting organizations. Howard provides assistance to potential voters who might be unsure of who to vote for or even if they are voting.

“I have all the information from all the candidates and I give it to people to make sure they are informed,” she said.

Howard is also a member of Harris’ sorority – Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc., the nation’s oldest Black sorority. Harris has been a member of the organization since the 1980s, joining the international group’s original chapter at her alma mater, Howard University.

Cultural and historic resonance

For some Black women in Milwaukee, Harris’ rise will help bring attention to Black women’s ongoing struggle for racial and gender equality, especially when it comes to closing the pay equity gap.

They also believe Harris’ position, as the potential first Black woman and woman of color to be elected president, offers an opportunity for Black women to envision themselves in spaces of leadership and power that traditionally were off limits to them.

“To have the first Black woman is historical because she is a woman that is more qualified to hold the position of our highest office,” Sharlen Moore said.

Mia Moore appreciates that she can see someone representing her.

“I think seeing a Black woman that looks like me in this position is powerful and inspiring because it’s usually white men holding power,” she said.

Howard understands that feeling.

“I’m watching a Black woman on the screen running for president,” she said. “ If that ([Harris getting elected) happens, I’d have a woman in office that is a part of the same communities and groups as me. There are certain things that only AKAs do and knowing she has gone through those same processes truly makes me feel like everything will be better.”

A sense of hope

Some Black women think Harris becoming president brings them an overall sense of calm.

Kelley said Harris’ run for the presidency is a sigh of relief.

“Everything about her race is rejuvenating and graceful,” Kelley said. “Even if she doesn’t win, having the platform she has and displaying the integrity she has means something.”