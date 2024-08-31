White House Observes International Overdose Awareness Day

By Karen Stokes

On Wednesday, the White House observed International Overdose Awareness Day and hosted families who have lost a loved one to overdose and advocates from across the country.

Overdose Awareness Day is an annual event that takes place on August 31st. This day serves as a global event to raise awareness about overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths.

“When President Biden and Vice President Harris came into office we were seeing overdose deaths rise at the rate of 30 percent plus year after year, so it became very important that the President worked on a strategy from both public health and public safety aspects. Ever since we have not only removed decades-long barriers to treatment for substance abuse disorder, but increased 15 fold the number of providers across the nation that are now able to treat people with substance abuse disorder,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The Biden/Harris Administration has invested billions into communities, about 40 percent more than the previous administration, to expand access to lifesaving medications like Naloxone at affordable prices. Federal law enforcement is also working to keep more deadly drugs out of communities, with increased efforts to seize fentanyl at ports of entry.

“We are also focused on seizing all fentanyl at ports of entry and we have done that for the past two years, more than the past five years combined,” said Dr. Gupta. “We’ve added more drug detection machines at the border at the ports of entry where actually the majority of fentanyl comes through to stop the flow of fentanyl because every bit that gets seized is the amount that isn’t coming into our communities and harming Americans. At the same time we’ve sanctioned hundreds of targets involved in drug trafficking organizations including those in Mexico and China.”

“My Administration made beating the opioid epidemic a key priority in my Unity Agenda for the Nation, calling for Republicans and Democrats to work together to stop fentanyl from flowing into our communities, hold those who brought it here accountable, and deliver life-saving medication and care across America,” said President Biden in a statement.

Dr. Gupta highlighted recent progress, noting a 7.5 percent decline in overdose deaths, which translates to saving a life every hour due to these policies. “Our goal is to ensure that individuals suffering from addiction receive the help they need to not only survive but also thrive,” he added.

For President Biden and Vice President Harris, addressing the needs of marginalized communities, including communities of color and tribal areas, remains crucial.

“During Overdose Awareness Day, we mourn those who have lost their lives to overdose deaths. We acknowledge the devastating toll the opioid epidemic has taken on individuals, families, and communities across America. We reflect on the progress we have made so far in reducing the number of annual overdose deaths and protecting American lives — and how much more there is to do. And we reaffirm our commitment to doing more to disrupt the supply of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids and support those who suffer with substance use disorder and their families in all of our communities,” said President Biden.