White House Addresses Black Media

By Karen Stokes

As the President prepares to leave the country, the White House engaged with the Black media to maintain open lines of communication.

In a conversation with a White House communication representative, it was revealed that the President is leaving Thursday to visit India and Vietnam, where he intends to maintain his active foreign policy agenda, as he has over the past two years. One notable achievement of this administration has been its success in restoring the United States’ global presence, particularly following the previous administration’s actions. It is crucial to ensure that he continues to serve as a leader on the world stage, advocating for our values and democracy both at home and abroad. The President is scheduled to participate in the G20 summit, where he will engage with fellow world leaders.

On the domestic front, The Biden Harris administration is doing a lot here domestically to continue pushing Bidenomics, the President’s economic plan as they move forward building an economy that works for everyone, that doesn’t leave anybody behind.

Regarding the recent exoneration of Leonard Mack, who spent 47 years wrongfully convicted of rape, prompted a question about President Biden’s stance on racial injustice. The President has consistently addressed issues of racial injustice, discussing problems within our criminal justice system and condemning hate-filled violence. His vocal stance on this matter emphasizes that racial injustice is a concern for all communities, not just one.

Speaking about Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), also took the spotlight during the call. Vice President Harris attended an HBCU, Howard University. The administration’s commitment to funding these institutions is evident. They have done more than any administration with $7 billion in funding to ensure that they can continue to thrive.

The last question was on COVID-19, the President understands how healthcare can affect communities. We’re seeing an uptick on COVID-19, we had a long period of no activity that’s due to what the administration has done, they had zeroed in on the Black community and worked with local leaders and communicated with folks so they knew of resources so that COVID-19 would not take over our lives. Vaccines and flu shots are still important, these are the tools that help protect our community.

As President Biden embarks on his international trip, the administration continues its work on various fronts, it is clear that their commitment to their economic plan, addressing racial injustice, supporting HBCUs, and safeguarding public health remains at the forefront of their agenda.