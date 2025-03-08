We Shall Overcome: Resilience in the Face of Trump’s Leadership

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

I know Black History Month has just ended, but bear with me because I am convinced that we have just one more lesson to learn about facing adversity, surviving oppression, and reclaiming our humanity.

Let me explain.

As we look ahead to the next four years of Donald Trump’s leadership, it will be crucial to draw both guidance and inspiration from the resilient spirit of the Black community, encapsulated in the powerful civil rights anthem, “We Shall Overcome.” Long serving as a beacon of hope, reminding us that, despite the challenges we face, unity and perseverance can lead to triumph.

As many Americans, world leaders, and global citizens grapple with the divisive rhetoric, questionable policies, and ill-thought actions, that plagued Trump’s first presidency, and that have characterized his return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we must remember that overcoming his tenure is not only possible but essential. Reality dictates that we be honest, however. The damage is going to be real.

America’s place on the world stage is shifting dramatically under Trump’s administration. The nation once viewed as a champion of democracy and human rights has increasingly demonstrated that it can act as a bully, willing to undermine foreign allies and capable of cozying up to authoritarian regimes. Recent foreign policy decisions have often favored divisiveness over diplomacy, leading to fractured relationships with long-standing partners and threatening our nation’s security.

The rhetoric emanating from the White House, coupled with grandstanding and cheap political stunts, has alienated allies. We have emboldened countries like Russia, who thrive on division and discord, with our failure to support those fighting for democracy. Right now, America is “feeling herself,” if I could use urban vernacular. America first, at any cost, to anyone. But I learned a long time ago that the people you mistreat on your way up, you will see on your way down.

In this context, the lessons from the civil rights movement resonate profoundly. The struggles faced by Black Americans throughout history demonstrate the power of collective action and unwavering resolve. “We Shall Overcome” is not just a song; it is a declaration that, no matter how bad it gets, hope and unity can lead us out of darkness.

As we confront the threats of shuttered federal agencies, alarming layoffs, a looming recession, and attacks on safety-net programs, it is clear that no one is coming to save us. The checks and balances, those varying branches of government, have been co-opted, bought, or scared into submission.

America must take a cue from the Black community’s historic and continued fight for justice and equality.

To overcome the challenges of the next four years, we must harness the same spirit of determination that fueled the civil rights movement. This requires engagement at all levels—local, state, and federal advocacy, voting, and organizing.

No, as a community, we have not won all our battles, nor stopped every attack. However, we have shown up and pushed back because “deep in our hearts” we understand the promise of democracy. Black Americans have loved this country when it didn’t love us back. We did so with the belief that this nation would eventually overcome racism, sexism, classism, etc. We are not where we want to be, we are not where we used to be, but if we do nothing, we are sure to be where we don’t want to be.