NY Mayoral Race Raises Questions for Black Voters

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

Following the recent results of the New York mayoral race, some voters have likely found themselves between a rock and a hard place. With the emergence of State Representative Zohran Mamdani as the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, no one can deny that there is both excitement and trepidation among various voter blocs. However, for Black voters in New York, the race presents a particularly complex and emotional challenge. Their loyalties are being pulled in multiple directions, leaving many questioning which candidate truly represents their best interests.

As a people, we have often lamented how other voting blocs frequently appear to vote for candidates that would cause them more harm than good. We’ve questioned white women who support candidates who vote to suppress women’s rights, affordable childcare, realistic healthcare access, pay equity, and more. We’ve scratched our heads, in disbelief, at the number of poor and low-income electors who choose candidates who value tax cuts for the rich over student loan relief, increased child tax credits, and affordable housing. Black voters have enjoyed a moral high ground on these issues, overwhelmingly voting for candidates that aligned with their values. Until now.

Mamdani beat out notable names like former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. For older African-American voters, the legacy of loyalty to figures like Cuomo looms large. Despite his controversies, he held sway with Black voters for years, offering a sense of stability and familiarity. Now, with Cuomo’s lackluster performance in the primary, this voting demographic is left to review their options.

Incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure has been laden with disappointments. He has supported policies like the return of Stop and Frisk, vetoed bills aimed at police accountability, cut services like public libraries and pre-K programs, and been investigated for alleged corruption, bribery, wire fraud, and campaign finance offenses. Once a Democrat, Adams now solos as an independent, while camped out on Fox Cable News.

As for Mamdani, he may have trouble securing the Black vote. As a democratic socialist, his progressive platform may feel unfamiliar or devoid of inclusivity. There has long been a growing sentiment among many Black voters that progressives, as a movement, have failed to prioritize their concerns. Mamdani is also Muslim, an Indian, and said to have been a part of the Uncommitted group that failed to support Vice President Kamala Harris, over their concerns about the Biden/Harris administration’s response to the conflict impacting Gaza. Many Black voters felt betrayed because while they understood the unconscionable deaths of more than 50,000 Palestinians, helping Donald Trump secure the presidency was problematic. There is also more there to unpack because many Black voters felt slighted by his campaign.

Mamdani’s alleged inaccessibility has drawn ire from Black media outlets and prominent voices within the community. Complaints about his failure to return calls for interviews or engage meaningfully with Black-led organizations underscore a larger issue: a perceived disconnect between Mandani’s campaign and the people it seeks to represent. Political pundits seem to be unfazed, believing that the Black vote will not be pivotal to Mamdani’s successful campaign. Believe that, if you want to!

No matter who they choose, Black voters risk voting against their own best interests. Traditionally, we’ve been pragmatic voters and made choices that centered on practical considerations. It will be interesting to follow all the moving parts until they grind to a halt on election night. Make no mistake, the results will have national implications that impact all of us.