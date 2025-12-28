WERD 860 AM to WNOV 860 AM

Say Something Real

The Legacy of Black-Owned Radio

By Michelle Bryant

Black-owned media has long played a pivotal role in empowering African American communities, amplifying our voices, chronicling our struggles, and extolling our triumphs. Often, these stations operated during periods of segregation and discrimination. Therefore, it was no small feat when Jesse B. Clayton, Sr., founded WERD 860 AM in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1949. Clayton’s acquisition of the station was a bold act of self-determination and became the first Black-owned radio station in the United States.

Over time, black owner/operators increased by the 100’s, creating an “overground railroad” if you will. These stations provided news, information, and inspiration that was uncensored. They served as tools of information sharing, mobilization, community access, and cultural connection. Specifically, they broadcast updates about protests, marches, boycotts, and other civil rights activities. Radio hosts, like myself, encouraged listeners to participate in demonstrations, supported voter registration drives, and maintained the drumbeat of a constant call to action.

Close to the period my parents were bringing me into the world, in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1964, a new voice was being ushered into life roughly 800 miles away. Jerrel Jones established the first pillar of his Courier Communications Corp., with the creation of The Milwaukee Courier Newspaper, that same year. Deep in the midst of school segregation and the fight for civil rights, Jones created an information pipeline for community leaders and organizers. Expanding his reach and frequency of engagement, Jones purchased WNOV 860AM radio in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1972.

Over the years, there have been—and are—more Black-owned powerful radio stations. These include WVON (Chicago, IL), WHUR (Washington, DC), KPRS (Kansas City, MO), WDIA (Memphis, TN), WLIB (New York, New York), Urban One, and many more. Yet, a 2021 report from the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters found these stations represented only 2% of the radio market.

It is well known that our stations have faced economic barriers that encompass limited capital, advertising bias, and station consolidation. Black owned media have battled systemic racism in the past, and a wide range of competition in the present. In short, we have struggled to survive. WERD was sold in 1968. WNOV was sold this month and is no longer Black owned. After I wiped away the tears, a point of clarity emerged.

The significance of Black-owned media cannot be overstated. Without stations like WERD and WNOV, there is no Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Montgomery Bus Boycott, Million Man March, or Barack Obama. There is no me. We must continue to support remaining stations, adapt to changing times, and remain vigilant in the need to hold those accountable who are entrusted with our stories, images, voices, and lives. Clayton and Jones lit the torch; we must carry it and pass it on.