Who You Calling Piggy?

Trump’s Treatment of Women On Full Display

By Michelle Bryant

Donald Trump’s contentious relationship with the press has been a hallmark of his public persona. However, his particularly antagonistic tone when it comes to female journalists and women in general is working my nerves. On multiple occasions, Trump has used derogatory language or dismissive attitudes toward women, which primarily go unchallenged or unchecked.

Famously, April Ryan, who was the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent, recounted during a 2018 interview that an exchange with Donald Trump “was one of the ugliest moments I have ever seen or felt in my life,”. More recently, Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey, when asking Trump a question on Air Force One, was told, “quiet piggy.” He knew that cameras were rolling and said it anyway.

Another notable episode took place when Mary Bruce, of ABC News, questioned the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi journalist murdered in 2018, during a state visit with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Salman ordered the murder of Khashoggi. Instead of addressing the gravity of Bruce’s question, Trump deflected and demeaned the reporter while defending Salman. To recap, Trump attacked the female reporter while protecting the purported male murderer. The sitting President of the United States has normalized disrespectful and misogynistic behavior from the highest office in the country.

I thought about the message being sent to young girls and women, particularly those who were visiting Capitol Hill, at the time. Trump’s antics were unfolding against the backdrop of a significant move by both the House of Representatives and the Senate: a vote on the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. His case is infamous for exposing a network of abuse and exploitation of women and underage girls, implicating powerful figures, and highlighting systemic failures to protect vulnerable individuals.

Congress’s decision to make these files publicly accessible is seen as a step toward transparency and justice for the survivors. However, congressional members seem to pick and choose when they want “transparency.” Given that the country’s President has been repeatedly accused of misconduct toward women, something about this moment seems disingenuous. The high-profile case involving E. Jean Carroll, in which the court found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, needed transparency. The 19 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct needed transparency. While Trump has denied all allegations, the volume and consistency of the accusations have contributed to a broader conversation about his treatment of women in the workplace.

The contrast of Congress’s actions and Trump’s ongoing behavior raises uncomfortable questions about power, responsibility, and gender in America. For many, the answer lies in continued vigilance, transparency, and the willingness to hold even the most powerful figures accountable. Whether through legislative action, journalistic persistence, or public outcry, the push for respect and professional treatment of women while working was resolved in law. Until now.