Rangel: The Elected Politician Who Served the Public Well

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

There are elected officials, politicians, and public servants. The terms are often used interchangeably but to be clear, there is a difference. You could be one or the other, or if you were former U.S. Congressman Charles Rangel, you could be all three.

An elected official refers to individuals voters choose to represent them in government. These officials are typically responsible for making policy decisions and representing the interests of their constituents. Rangel was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1967 and then as a U.S. Representative for the 18th district of New York in January 1971. In that election, he beat Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., which could be its own op-ed, but let me stay focused. Rangel, as a result of redistricting, served 4 congressional districts, for a total of 46 years in office.

A politician refers to individuals who are actively engaged in politics, whether as candidates for office, members of political parties, or those who influence policy decisions. They may hold elected or appointed positions, but their primary focus is on political activity. Frequently, elected officials run away from the term “politician” because we have been told it’s an undesirable or dirty term. Rangel leaned into it, ascending to become the chairman of the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Before becoming chair, he joked that if he secured the chairmanship “I don’t want to be treated any differently than any other world leader.” He knew it was not enough to get elected but to also be a leader among elected officials. Some folks are just happy to be in the room. Rangel understood political power and he embraced it.

A public servant refers to individuals who work for the government, providing various services to the public. Public servants can be civil servants, employees of government agencies, or individuals working for organizations contracted by the government. Their role is to implement policies and provide services, not necessarily to engage in political maneuvering. Rangel would utilize civic engagement, representation, and the implementation of policies to advance civil rights and empower Black communities. Rangel was the trifecta!

His accomplishments were many and included being a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), whose Annual Legislative Conference I’ve attended for the last twenty years. When Rangel would walk through the convention center, it was electric. He had an uncanny ability to unite leaders, lay out a strategy for Black political empowerment, and instill the belief that a quality education granted us the ability to fight the war on ignorance and poverty. He wanted us to understand that our education extended from classrooms to committee rooms, from schoolhouses to congress, and how to combine activism with effective governance.

We lost Congressman Charles B. Rangel on May 26, 2025. He left us legislation that comprises the Affordable Care Act, Low Income Housing Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Work Opportunity Tax Credit, and “Rangel Amendment”, enacted in 1987, that denied foreign tax credits to U.S. companies doing business in South Africa during the apartheid era. It was instrumental in the dismantling of apartheid. Think about that today, given the recent actions of the Trump Administration to reframe this history.

Rangel’s unwavering commitment to our communities was extraordinary. He was successful because he understood the assignment and the necessity to be elected, political, and a public servant. Rest in peace, Brother Rangel.