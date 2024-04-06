Voters Approve $252 Million Milwaukee Public School Referendum

By Karen Stokes

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, voters expressed their support for the children at Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) by approving the referendum question on the Spring Election ballot.

By a slim margin of less than 2,000 votes, Milwaukee Public Schools’ $252 million referendum received approval from voters, with 51% in favor and 49% opposed.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley released the following statement after election results were announced:

“This is a huge victory for the children of Milwaukee. MPS is grateful to the city’s voters for supporting our continued efforts to help students succeed in school and in life.”

According to the district, the money will allow it to better fund art, music and physical education programs and hire additional staff.

“This was not easy, this was a tough fight. We do live to fight another day. As a proud MPS graduate to see the people of Milwaukee step up to support our students, step up to support their future,” said Former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

There were 91 state school referendum questions all across the State of Wisconsin. Barnes said it was unfortunate because the money is there but the money is being spent wrongly.

“It is a shame that we have to beg for money to support the most important thing that we possibly can, which is opportunity,” Barnes said. “Time and time again people want tax breaks, people are all too comfortable to finance arenas and stadiums but when it comes to our children there’s this constant question of can we do this, can we afford this. Somehow we can afford to do everything else.”

Marva Herndon, President of the Milwaukee School Board of Directors another proud graduate of MPS said,

“Thanks to the parents and the teachers, the students and the elected officials who all stood tall and worked together to fight for this to fight for everything that our children deserve. Most of all thanks to the voters of Milwaukee. They showed that they feel the same way that we do, that children deserve a good education.”

The last time MPS went to referendum was in 2020, and the $87 million referendum was overwhelmingly approved by voters.

“I found it difficult to imagine reducing or removing the curriculum or the services that we have worked so hard to put into our classrooms and provide for our students with the funding that was received from the referendum in 2020,” said Herndon. “We hired more teachers. The children were asking for music, art, physical education; they needed counselors, psychologists, therapists. We did that.”

The 2024 referendum is estimated to raise Milwaukee property taxes by approximately $2.16 per $1,000 of property value. For a $200,000 home, this translates to a $432 increase. It has been a tough decision for some residents. MPS forecasts indicate that beyond the initial year, the referendum won’t prompt further local tax increases as it will prompt additional state funding.

“We do not take this investment from the taxpayers lightly. We heard their feedback during the process and we will work to include this feedback as we move forward. This investment allows every MPS student to receive more funding,” Posley said.

Posley announced that the facility master plan will be submitted to the MPS board of directors soon.