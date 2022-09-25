Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Milwaukee

Thursday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to Milwaukee.

The Vice President delivered remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association Conference at the Pfister Hotel. She then headed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to meet with Latino leaders and students.

Harris spent six years as California’s attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Speaking at the conference, she shared strong messages on crucial issues including medical debt and voters rights.

“The freedom to vote is the foundation of our democracy,” Harris said. “We must do everything we can do to protect it including demanding Congress pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Bill.”

The Vice President was outspoken on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Our nation was founded on the principles of freedom and liberty. Principles enshrined in our constitution and guided by these principles. We all believe that women should be able to make decisions about her body with her faith leader, doctors or loved ones. The government should not be making that decision,” Harris said.

Harris gave Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul a shout out with his fight to repeal the Wisconsin 1849 law.

“Somebody is trying to push the legitimacy of that law and somebody has to fight against it,” she said. “Josh, our administration has your back.”

The Vice President then headed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for a conversation with local Latino community leaders, Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez, Darryl Morin of Forward Latino and Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera and later met with political science students and discussed climate change.

The Vice President’s visit to Milwaukee is just two months before the November midterm elections in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin will help decide the future of the country,” Harris said.