UW Credit Union Distributes More Than $130,000 in Scholarships to UW System Students

Funds stem from campus endowment contributions and annual Community Values Scholarship

Madison, WI– UW Credit Union awarded 10 students a combined $30,000 this month on behalf of the credit union’s annual Community Values Scholarship program. An additional 17 students received nearly $105,000 in scholarships during the 2021-2022 school year through UW Credit Union’s campus endowment programs.

Now in its ninth year, UW Credit Union’s Community Values Scholarship honors the volunteerism, activism and mentorship efforts of new and returning full-time undergraduate students attending a UW System school, Madison College or Edgewood College.

“The resilience of today’s students never ceases to amaze us,” said Steph Harrill Kyle, Director of Financial Inclusion and Community Engagement. “These young individuals are dedicated to helping fellow classmates and community members thrive, while simultaneously maintaining strong academic performance. We recognize that economic pressures, including rising gas prices and housing inflation, have contributed to students’ debt burden. Scholarship funds reward their commitment in a focused, meaningful way.”

From elevating international education to fostering healthcare equity among underserved populations, all winners of the 2022 Community Value Scholarship highlight the power of leading by example. The following ten students will receive $3,000 each to be directly deposited into their tuition account.

• Edith Ben-Eboh, UW La Crosse – Ben-Eboh promotes international education on campus while also coordinating blood drives and food aid via local pantries. In her role as vice president of DISTEM (Diversity in STEM), she created a safe, inclusive space for underrepresented students in STEM fields.

• Emily Grober, UW Oshkosh – Grober supports campus “New Student Family Programs” through her mentorship to first-year students, high school seniors and international students. In this role, she serves as a tour guide, orientation leader and event planner, boosting annual enrollment numbers.

• Grace Bradley, UW Green Bay – Bradley’s work at her local hospital and participation in the student nurse association has connected her to her community in profound ways. From gathering blankets for pediatric patients to assisting those diagnosed with COVID-19, she brings comfort to those in need.

• Illiana Aviles, UW Whitewater – Aviles’s ongoing volunteer efforts include weekly food drop-offs to a local women’s shelter, collecting and delivering sports equipment to Nicaragua and using music to connect to senior centers and care facilities.

• Isabel Zuniga-Meyer, UW Stevens Point – As the Girl Scouts of the USA marketing intern, Zuniga-Meyer helped plan GIRL 2020, an annual convention and delegate session. Her leadership creating accessible virtual events and online programming during the pandemic landed her a board position.

• Lilia Tregoning, UW Milwaukee – A course requirement to complete six hours of community service ultimately ignited Tregoning’s passion for giving back. She concluded the school year with 75 hours of service, through her volunteer efforts with local food pantries and meal programs.

• Madison Xiong, UW Madison – Xiong’s role as a resource navigator for UW-Health’s Center for Patient Partnerships and as an intern for the State of Wisconsin’s Office of Urban Development enables her to support families with childcare, housing, healthcare, employment, and education.

• Mercedes Hernandez-Natera, Madison College – As the 2022 Volunteer Opportunities Coordinator for the Truax campus at Madison College, Hernandez-Natera has already created, promoted and hosted four campus volunteer events. She is focused on elevating student volunteerism and leadership.

• Shahd Houidi, UW Madison – Houidi’s volunteer efforts include development activities for senior citizens, charity events for environmental organizations and assisting local mosques and Boys and Girls Clubs with food preparation. At school, Houdi created the Muslim Student Association.

• Meg Olson, UW Eau Claire – Olson participates in two campus clubs, the Women and Gender Minorities in STEM Society and the Materials Research Society. She is passionate about introducing high schoolers and middle schoolers to STEM-focused education and career paths.

“Through my campus commitments, I have learned to lead by serving others and to appreciate the importance of community,” said Edith Ben-Eboh. “I understand that we have to use our voice to advocate for the changes we wish to see; especially for those who cannot do so directly.”

Beyond the Community Values Scholarship Program, UW Credit Union’s endowment fund supports eight campuses and is valued at over $3 million, improving access to higher education for dozens of Wisconsin students each year. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, this includes the Great People Scholarship Program established in 2008, as well as the Chancellor’s Scholarship Endowment Fund (Mercile J. Lee Scholars Program) established in 2018. Since 2008, UW Credit Union has distributed more than $1.8 million in endowment scholarships, benefitting 520 students.

To learn more, visit https://www.uwcu.org/about-us/community-giving/scholarship/.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 850 employees serve the financial needs of more than 315,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 30 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With $5 billion in assets, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded more than 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.