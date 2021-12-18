UW Credit Union Introduces Patrick Baldwin Sr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. as Its Newest Brand Ambassadors

New endorsement deal celebrates the credit union’s strong student ties and financial literacy platform

UW Credit Union added two familiar faces to its “team” roster this month, announcing a two-year partnership with University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s head basketball coach, Patrick Baldwin, and his son, Milwaukee Panthers’ starting forward, Patrick Baldwin Jr., known to fans as “PBJ.”

PBJ surprised many basketball fans when he signed with UWM this past May, opting to stay local and play for his dad. The five-star recruit is off to a great start, putting up double-digit points and solid defensive work.

“We love Patrick’s drive, but also his humble, approachable demeanor off the court,” said UW Credit Union CMO Anne Norman. “He’s the essence of a team player, a talented young man with a tremendous work ethic who knows that the wins and the losses are a collective effort. Patrick and Coach Baldwin are student and community role models, and we’re thrilled to work with both of them to identify new ways to give back to Milwaukee and support other young athletes.”

PBJ is one of the first UWM athletes to benefit from the NCAA’s new interim name, image and likeness policy. With endorsements from college athletes marking relatively new territory for athletic departments and players, the question of how these students will navigate the financial implications is of great significance.

“It’s exciting to work with a Wisconsin-based company that puts people first but also one that is committed to financial education and to creating more equitable banking practices, said Patrick Baldwin Jr. “It’s a way to choose Milwaukee again, but on a different level.”

UW Credit Union’s brand ambassador lineup also includes NFL star Jonathan Taylor, who signed on with the credit union in 2019 and remains a prominent brand ambassador and advocate for financial literacy.

UW Credit Union currently manages seven campus branches, serving as the preferred financial partner for UWM, UW-Madison, UW Oshkosh, UW-Whitewater, UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse and Madison College. The Wisconsin lender has steadily increased its Milwaukee footprint in recent years, with branches in downtown Milwaukee, Franklin, Wauwatosa (two locations), Glendale, West Allis, New Berlin and Waukesha. New branches are planned for Bay View, Elm Grove, Greenfield and Oak Creek. Click here to find a location near you.

About UW Credit Union

UW Credit Union is a growing, federally insured financial institution and a leading provider of a full range of financial services to University of Wisconsin communities. UW Credit Union’s more than 800 employees serve the financial needs of more than 300,000 members through world-class technology systems, and through a convenient network of 29 branch locations and over 100 ATMs. With assets exceeding $4.6 billion, UW Credit Union is ranked nationally among the leading credit unions. Founded 90 years ago by members of the University of Wisconsin faculty and staff, UW Credit Union continues to operate as a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with locations in the Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Whitewater and La Crosse areas.