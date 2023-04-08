Carvd N Stone announces $1000 Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship

By Karen Stokes

Carvd N Stone (CNS), a positive media company and marketing agency – announced their second annual CNS Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship. CNS will award $1,000 to a Milwaukee writer based on the essay theme: “If you could travel to one place you’ve never been, where would it be and why?”

Last year’s winner, Morgan Coleman, a Milwaukee native and Rufus King High School graduate currently works for Milwaukee Public Schools. The 2022 Drake University graduate is a 2023 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Fellow and pursuing a Master of Human Rights (MHR).

“The question that I was asked was ‘‘What was my favorite travel experience and why?” so I talked a little bit about my study abroad experience in Morocco during my sophomore year of college. I’ve been to five European countries but Morocco was the one that was most impactful to my personal development so it was easy to write about that experience and to reflect on what I have learned both in the moment and looking back three years later. I used the scholarship to help pay for graduate school applications.”

Applications open on April 17, 2023, at 9am CST and will close on May 17, 2023 at 12 p.m. CST. In order to apply, applicants must fit all requirements:

• Reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin,

• 17-29 years old and

• Submit one 800-word essay that fits the 2023 theme.

The CNS Loren Martin Hintz Scholarship is an annual tribute to the award-winning career of Loren Martin Hintz, who traveled around the world capturing unique people and moments in words and photographs. The focus of the scholarship is on promoting and encouraging the next generation of travel writers. Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or just have a passion for travel and writing, the Loren Martin Hintz Scholarship is a great opportunity to showcase your skills and potentially win an award.

CNS was approached by Hintz’s son Steve Hintz to start the travel writing scholarship in 2022.

Applications open on April 17, 2023 at the link: https://bit.ly/cnstravelscholarship2023.