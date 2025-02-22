USDA Cuts Deal Another Blow to Historically Black Colleges

By LaKeshia N. Myers

In what can only be described as a devastating blow to African American students pursuing agricultural sciences, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has suspended its 1890 National Scholars Program for the 2024-2025 academic year. This decision not only impacts current scholars but threatens to derail the educational aspirations of countless Black students seeking careers in agriculture, food sciences, and related fields.

The 1890 National Scholars Program, named for the Second Morrill Act of 1890, has been a crucial pipeline for African American students entering agriculture-related fields. The program’s suspension comes at a time when we’re already witnessing unprecedented attacks on higher education funding, particularly affecting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

To understand the gravity of this decision, we must first acknowledge the historical significance of the 1890 land-grant institutions. The Second Morrill Act of 1890 was enacted specifically to counter the systematic exclusion of Black students from higher education. While the original 1862 Morrill Act established land-grant colleges across the nation, many of these institutions either banned Black students outright or maintained strict segregation policies. The 1890 Act mandated that states either admit Black students to existing land-grant colleges or establish separate institutions for them.

This legislative action led to the creation of 19 Black land-grant colleges, including such prestigious institutions as Alcorn State University, Tuskegee University, Florida A&M University, and North Carolina A&T State University. These schools have been instrumental in training generations of Black agricultural scientists, researchers, and professionals who have contributed significantly to American agriculture and food security.

The USDA 1890 National Scholars Program has been a vital tool in continuing this legacy. The program provides full tuition, employment, employee benefits, fees, books, and room and board each year for up to four years to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, food sciences, natural resource sciences, and related academic disciplines in 1890 land-grant universities.

“This scholarship program isn’t just about funding education – it’s about creating pathways to success for Black students in agricultural sciences,” says Dr. Vernon Jones, Dean of the College of Agriculture at Central State University. “Many of our students come from families who have historically been denied access to agricultural education and resources. This program helps level the playing field.”

The suspension of the 1890 Scholars Program comes amid broader cuts to federal education funding that disproportionately affect HBCUs and their students. The recent proposals to reduce Pell Grant funding are particularly concerning. Pell Grants serve as a lifeline for low-income students, and HBCUs serve a higher percentage of Pell-eligible students compared to other institutions.

Private HBCUs, which often operate with smaller endowments than their predominantly white counterparts, are especially vulnerable to these funding cuts. According to the United Negro College Fund, approximately 75% of HBCU students rely on Pell Grants to finance their education. Any reduction in Pell Grant funding could force many students to drop out or take on additional student loan debt.

“We’re seeing a systematic dismantling of support systems that have historically helped Black students access higher education,” notes Dr. Patricia Williams, President of the National Association of HBCU Educators. “The combination of the USDA scholarship suspension and potential Pell Grant cuts creates a perfect storm that could set back Black educational advancement by decades.”

The impact of these cuts extends beyond individual students. HBCUs have historically played a crucial role in advancing agricultural research and innovation, particularly in areas affecting Black farmers and rural communities. The USDA scholarship program has been instrumental in maintaining this research pipeline and ensuring diverse perspectives in agricultural science.

As someone who has long advocated for educational equity and HBCU funding, I find this situation deeply troubling. The suspension of the 1890 Scholars Program, coupled with proposed cuts to Pell Grants, represents more than just budget decisions – it’s a retreat from our national commitment to educational equity and diversity in agricultural sciences.

We must act now to protect these vital educational pathways. I call on our congressional representatives to restore funding for the 1890 Scholars Program and protect Pell Grant funding. The future of agricultural innovation, food security, and educational equity for Black students hangs in the balance. I also hope all nineteen land grant HBCUs file suit against the Donald Trump Administration and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The time has come for our community to mobilize and make our voices heard. Contact your members of Congress, support HBCU advocacy organizations, and spread awareness about the importance of these programs. We cannot allow budget cuts to erase over a century of progress in creating educational opportunities for Black students in the agricultural sciences.