Universal Health Services Submits Proposal for New West Allis Behavioral Health Hospital

Estimated $33 million state-of-the-art facility, more than 250-300 jobs created

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) submitted an offer to the City of West Allis Community Development Authority to purchase the site at 1706 S. 68th St. for a new state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital. The hospital design and construction plans will be reviewed by the City Plan Commission and Common Council at a series of future public meetings.

The new hospital will address the growing unmet need for accessible, high-quality and advanced inpatient behavioral health services in Southeastern Wisconsin and across the state. A market analysis conducted by UHS found a shortage of elderly and children and adolescent beds available in a 40-mile radius of West Allis. The study also shows that adult beds are a critical need in the marketplace.

“Statewide, the need for behavioral health services has outpaced providers’ ability to meet this demand and we’re pleased to be entering the market at a critical time,” said Diane Henneman, UHS Divisional Vice President. “We have a proven track record of patient satisfaction and delivering strong clinical outcomes.”

The new facility will feature:

• construction of a new, dedicated 120-bed behavioral health hospital, spanning 83,000 square-feet, representing a $33 million investment;

• programming to serve adolescents, adults and older adults; and

• enhanced and expanded intensive day programs and outpatient care.

UHS operates more than 200 behavioral health hospitals serving more than 600,000 patients annually across the country. The organization is known for its long-standing commitment to patient and family-centered care, clinical outcomes, and partnerships with academic, regional networks and community-based entities.

The new behavioral health hospital will be solely owned and operated by UHS as an independent hospital open to all members of the community. In addition, there will be designated beds at the new hospital to provide care for patients referred from the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division (BHD).

“The plan submission for this new hospital is an important step forward in the redesign process of Milwaukee County’s behavioral health system,” said Mike Lappen, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division Administrator. “The new hospital will be a modern inpatient facility providing a more innovative environment of care designed to support the supervision, treatment and safety of those served.”

BHD will continue to serve patients at the Behavioral Health Complex until 2021 to ensure a seamless transition of services. Milwaukee County and local private providers are collaborating on the development of a new crisis psychiatric emergency department, which is not a part of the new UHS hospital.

Construction of the UHS hospital in West Allis is excepted begin in 2019 and the facility is expected to open in 2021.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

One of the nation’s largest and most respected hospital management companies, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS today has annual revenues of $10.7 billion. In 2019, UHS was again recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America’s Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones: Build or acquire high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, invest in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and become the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates more than 350 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities, and 32 outpatient and other facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.