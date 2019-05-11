Anyone Can Be Affected by Mental Health

By Nyesha Stone

It’s May, which means it’s also Mental Health Awareness Month. The mental health stigma still exists and at times has prevented people from getting the help they deserve, but there are people who are helping individuals to face the stigma and push it out the door. Lauren Hubbard is one of those people.

As Milwaukee County DHHS Behavioral Health Division (BHD)’s Director of Community Crisis Services, Hubbard is directly working with the community when it comes to effectively dealing with mental health.

“Behavioral health is not something that only affects a certain type of people,” Hubbard said. “It’s just another condition. It can be treated and cared for.”

Hubbard said her job is to “help keep our community be as healthy as they can be.” And to make BHD’s resources more accessible to those they help.

“There is a national shortage in nurses, and the need is especially high for those working in the behavioral health industry. BHD is currently recruiting part- and full-time nurses. It is hosting a job fair on May 20th from 1-4 p.m. at 9455 W Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Photo ID is required.” If hired, BHD will train nurses to learn how to communicate and talk with all people.

The more nurses who can get employed the more people can receive help.

At the young age of 30, Hubbard has climbed the ladders of nursing into a top position. As a Black woman, she’s paving a way for more nurses like her to come.

“You don’t have to feel alone and alienated,” she said to those who are skeptical about getting help.

“Mental illness knows no bounds. Everyone can suffer at any stage of life from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. But, people are resilient and BHD is here to connect them to the right resources and support.”

For more information on BHD and its upcoming events, visit https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/DHHS/BHD